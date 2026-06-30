Are You Dutch Or Belgian And Moving To Spain?

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Don’t Become a Spanish Tax Resident Before Reading This

For many Dutch and Belgian families, moving to Spain has always been about lifestyle.

The sunshine, relaxed pace of life, excellent healthcare and beautiful coastline make Spain one of Europe’s most desirable destinations for retirement and semi-retirement.

Today, however, more and more people are also paying closer attention to another factor: taxation.

In the Netherlands, ongoing discussions surrounding Box 3 taxation, wealth taxes and the future taxation of investment assets have left many investors questioning what the long-term landscape may look like. Across Europe, governments continue to face pressure to increase tax revenues, leading to frequent discussions around wealth taxation, investment income and capital gains.

Whether these changes ultimately materialise or not, one thing is certain: tax planning before an international move has never been more important.

The Biggest Mistake Expats Make

Most people spend months researching where they want to live in Spain.

Few spend enough time understanding how becoming a Spanish tax resident could affect their investments, pensions and overall financial position.

Unfortunately advice is only sought after Spanish tax residency has been established. By that stage, valuable planning opportunities may have already been lost.

Why Your Existing Investments May Need Reviewing

Typically Dutch and Belgian residents hold investment portfolios, savings structures and financial products that have been built around the tax rules of their home country.

The challenge is that once you become tax resident in Spain, those same investments may be treated very differently.

This can affect investment portfolios, capital gains, dividend income, rental income, pension arrangements, and estate planning.

Understanding Spanish Wealth Tax

One area that surprises new arrivals is Spain’s approach to wealth taxation.

Unlike other Northern European countries, Spain has historically applied Wealth Tax to certain assets above specified thresholds. In addition, some regions apply different rules and exemptions, creating a complex landscape for international investors.

Expats assume that because an asset is held outside Spain it will not be relevant for Spanish tax purposes. In reality, Spanish tax residents are generally taxed on their worldwide assets and income, making pre-arrival planning particularly important.

The Importance of Capital Gains Planning

Relocating to Spain often includes holding investment portfolios that have accumulated significant unrealised gains over many years.

The timing of future disposals can have important tax consequences. This is why many internationally mobile families review their investment structures before becoming Spanish tax residents rather than after.

Why Timing Is Everything

The most valuable planning opportunity usually exists before you become Spanish tax resident.

Once residency starts, your options may become more limited. This is why many experienced advisers encourage clients to begin reviewing their financial affairs 6 to 12 months before their intended move date.

How We Help

We work with individuals and families relocating to Spain from the Netherlands, Belgium and across Northern Europe.

Our role is to help clients understand how Spanish taxation may affect their existing assets and investments before they move.

This includes reviewing current investment arrangements, assessing potential Spanish tax exposure, identifying wealth tax considerations, evaluating capital gains implications, coordinating with tax and legal professionals where appropriate, and creating a financial strategy suitable for life as a Spanish resident.

Planning Before You Move Could Save You Thousands

Moving to Spain should be an exciting life decision, not a tax headache.

Whether your concerns relate to Dutch Box 3 reforms, future wealth taxation, capital gains exposure or simply understanding how Spanish tax residency works, obtaining advice before you relocate can make a significant difference.

The best time to plan is before you become a Spanish tax resident. NOT afterwards!