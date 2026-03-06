Cyprus Tax Residency: The Definitive Guide To The 60-Day Rule, Non-Dom Status, And Tax-Free Dividends (2026)

Cyprus tax residency has become the subject of intense interest among internationally mobile business owners and entrepreneurs. The reason is straightforward: Cyprus offers a legal, transparent, and well-tested framework...

Nikita & Partners is a Cyprus professional services firm providing audit, tax and advisory solutions. Trusted by startups, tech and crypto companies, as well as established international groups, we combine technical excellence with accessibility and responsiveness, delivering precise insight, confident guidance and exceptional service quality clients can rely on.

Cyprus tax residency has become the subject of intense interest among internationally mobile business owners and entrepreneurs. The reason is straightforward: Cyprus offers a legal, transparent, and well-tested framework that allows individuals to substantially reduce their personal tax burden — through the 60-day tax residency rule, the non-domicile (non-dom) regime, and a 15% corporate tax rate.

This guide covers everything you need to know. How to qualify as a Cyprus tax resident under both the 183-day rule and the 60-day rule. How the Cyprus non-dom status works, what the 17-year limit means, and what changed in the 2026 tax reform. How to incorporate a Cyprus company, hold a directorship, and extract profits as tax-free dividends. And what genuine substance and compliance looks like so the structure holds up under scrutiny.

Whether you are planning a relocation to Cyprus or already here and reviewing your structure, this is the complete reference.

1. Cyprus Tax Residency: The 183-Day Rule and the 60-Day Rule

The 183-day rule

An individual becomes a Cyprus tax resident by spending more than 183 days in Cyprus within a calendar year. No other conditions apply. This rule has not been amended by the 2026 Cyprus tax reform and remains the primary standard for physical presence.

Days are counted as follows: the day of arrival in Cyprus is a day in Cyprus; the day of departure is a day outside Cyprus. Arriving and departing on the same day counts as one day in Cyprus. Departing and returning on the same day counts as one day outside Cyprus.

The cyprus 60-day tax residency rule

The 60-day rule allows individuals to become Cyprus tax residents without spending the majority of the year in Cyprus. It was designed for internationally mobile people – business owners, digital nomads, consultants, executives – who split their time across multiple countries and need clear, defensible tax residency without being anchored to a single jurisdiction.

To qualify under the Cyprus 60-day rule in 2026, all of the following four conditions must be satisfied simultaneously within the same tax year:

Spend at least 60 days in Cyprus.

Not spend more than 183 days in any single other country.

Carry on a business in Cyprus, be employed by a Cyprus-based entity, or hold a directorship in a Cyprus tax-resident company. The business, employment, or directorship must not have been terminated during that year.

Maintain a permanent residence in Cyprus, owned or rented, at any point during the year.

Important update for 2026: one condition has been removed

Under the previous law, a fifth condition applied: you could not be a tax resident in any other country for the same year. From 1 January 2026, this condition no longer exists. You can now qualify under the Cyprus 60-day rule even if you are simultaneously considered a tax resident in another jurisdiction.

Which rule is right for you?

If you plan to spend most of the year in Cyprus, the 183-day rule is the simpler path as physical presence alone is sufficient. If you are internationally mobile and need flexibility to operate across multiple countries while maintaining Cyprus tax residency, the 60-day rule is the route. In practice, the majority of business owners who structure around a Cyprus company use the 60-day rule precisely because it preserves mobility.

2. Cyprus Non-Dom Status: The SDC Exemption Explained

What is the cyprus non-dom regime?

The Cyprus non-domicile regime exempts qualifying tax residents from the Special Defence Contribution (SDC). The SDC is a levy on dividend and interest income that applies to individuals who are both tax-resident and domiciled in Cyprus. Non-dom status eliminates this levy entirely for up to 17 years.

For business owners, this is the critical benefit. A Cyprus tax resident with non-dom status pays zero SDC on dividends received from a Cyprus company. Combined with the 15% corporate tax rate, this creates an overall structure where distributed profits are taxed only at the corporate level, with nothing more at the personal level, other than the 2.65% GHS healthcare contribution.

How domicile is determined

Domicile is determined under the Wills and Succession Law of Cyprus and is a separate legal concept from tax residency. There are two types: domicile of origin (assigned at birth, following the father’s domicile) and domicile of choice (acquired when an individual establishes a permanent home in a new country with the genuine intention to remain indefinitely). Most individuals relocating to Cyprus from abroad will have a domicile of origin or choice outside Cyprus — which is the foundation of non-dom status.

when non-dom status ends

Non-dom status has a built-in time limit. Any individual who has been a Cyprus tax resident for 17 or more of the last 20 years is deemed domiciled in Cyprus for SDC purposes, at which point the exemption falls away. The 2026 reform introduced an option to extend beyond this threshold by paying a flat €50,000 per year, but this is a niche provision relevant only to long-term residents with very high dividend income. For most business owners relocating to Cyprus today, 17 years of tax-free dividends is the working assumption.

3. How to Structure a Cyprus Company and Extract Tax-Free Dividends

The standard structure

The most widely used structure for Cyprus tax residents combines three elements: a Cyprus operating company, a directorship held by the individual, and non-dom status enabling tax-free receipt of dividends. Each element is independently straightforward. Together, they produce a tax-efficient, legally defensible framework that is well understood by both the Cyprus Tax Department and international advisers.

step 1: incorporate a cyprus company

The company must be a genuine operating entity — not a passive holding vehicle. It should carry on active commercial activity: consulting, professional services, trading, technology, investment management, or any substantive business. A passive company that merely holds assets and earns passive income without genuine activity will not satisfy Cyprus substance requirements and creates material risk under both domestic and international rules.

Cyprus companies pay corporate income tax at 15% on net profits after allowable deductions. Deductible expenses include salaries, professional fees, office costs, travel, software, equipment, and operating expenditure. Corporate tax is paid annually through a provisional tax system.

step 2: hold a directorship

The individual becomes a director of the Cyprus company. This satisfies the condition of the 60-day rule which is holding an office in a Cyprus tax-resident company. Furthermore, it places the individual in genuine management and control of the Company.

Management and control is determined by where key business decisions are made. Board meetings should be held in Cyprus with the director physically present. Decisions on strategy, contracts, banking, and significant expenditure should be documented as made in Cyprus. This is a substance requirement. Both the Cyprus Tax Department and foreign tax authorities — particularly from countries the individual has left — will examine it in any challenge.

step 3: distribute profits as tax-free dividends

After corporate tax has been paid, the remaining profits are distributed to the shareholder as dividends. For a non-dom Cyprus tax resident, those dividends are fully exempt from SDC and from personal income tax. The only charge is the General Health System (GHS/GESY) contribution at 2.65%, capped at €180,000 of annual income.

Total tax cost on distributed profits for a non-dom Cyprus tax resident: 15% corporate tax, plus 2.65% GHS on dividends (capped). No additional personal income tax. No dividend withholding tax on distributions to shareholders.

Practical example — 2026 figures

A technology consultant generates €300,000 of revenue through their Cyprus company. The company incurs €50,000 in allowable expenses, leaving taxable profit of €250,000. Corporate tax at 15% = €37,500. Net profit after tax = €212,500, distributed in full as dividends.

GHS on dividends: 2.65% x €180,000 (capped) = €4,770. Total tax paid: €42,270 on €300,000 gross revenue. Effective rate: approximately 14.1%. In most EU jurisdictions, the same income structure would attract a combined rate of 40 to 55%.

Salary versus dividends

Directors are not required to pay themselves a salary. If they do, that salary is subject to progressive personal income tax (with a €22,000 tax-free threshold from 2026), social insurance at 8.8%, and GHS at 2.65%. For most non-dom directors whose income is primarily company profit, extracting through dividends only is the more efficient approach. There are legitimate reasons some directors take a salary, such as mortgage applications, state pension contributions, visa requirements, and these can be structured accordingly on a case-by-case basis.

4. Substance, Records, and the Tax Residency Certificate

Your cyprus presence in practice

Sixty days is the legal minimum. Exceeding it comfortably and maintaining clear documentation is essential. Records should include: passport entry and exit stamps, boarding passes, bank card transactions in Cyprus, utility bills, and other evidence of physical presence. If a foreign tax authority challenges your Cyprus tax residency status — particularly from the country you have left — you will need to demonstrate that Cyprus is where you have genuinely established your affairs.

Your permanent residence must be a property at your disposal throughout the year. A hotel or short-term booking does not qualify. The property — owned or under a formal rental agreement — should be maintained for your use even during periods of international travel.

The cyprus tax residency certificate (TRC)

Cyprus issues a Tax Residency Certificate to qualifying individuals. This is the document foreign tax authorities request when challenging your residency status. For 60-day rule claimants, the TRC can be issued before the 60 days are completed — provided supporting documentation is in place: evidence of directorship, permanent residence, and a declaration of intended stay.

The application uses Form TD126(2022) submitted to the Cyprus Tax Department, supported by passport copies, property documents, company appointment records evidencing your directorship, and entry/exit records.

Company substance

A Cyprus company must have genuine economic substance: real activity, real decision-making in Cyprus, local banking, and — where the business warrants it — a physical office and registered employees. The OECD BEPS framework and Cyprus’s transfer pricing rules both require that income is taxed where value is created.

A company that exists purely on paper is vulnerable to challenge. This risk is not theoretical as German, UK, and Scandinavian tax authorities routinely examine Cyprus structures used by their former residents. Our position with every client is the same: the structure must reflect genuine commercial reality. If it does, it is robust. If it does not, no amount of documentation will make it defensible over time.

5. Applying for Cyprus Non-Dom Status

Non-dom status is not automatic. You must apply to the Cyprus Tax Department. The core requirements are:

A Cyprus Tax Identification Code (TIC).

Form T.D.38 and Form T.D.38QA.

Evidence of your father’s domicile of origin — birth certificate or passport.

Copy of your own passport or identity document.

Certificate of Registration (MEU1) for EU nationals.

The Tax Department may also request: a property title deed or rental agreement with stamp duty, a directorship appointment document, utility bills evidencing your Cyprus address, and copies of previously filed tax returns. Non-dom status does not require annual renewal. It continues until you reach the 17-year threshold or your circumstances change materially.

6. Frequently Asked Questions

Can i use the 60-day rule if i am still a tax resident in my home country?

Yes, from 2026. The requirement not to be a tax resident elsewhere has been removed. However, dual residency creates complexity. If your home country claims you as a tax resident, any dispute will be resolved under the relevant double tax treaty using the standard tie-breaker sequence: permanent home, centre of vital interests, habitual abode, then nationality. Cyprus tax residency is most defensible when you have genuinely shifted your centre of your business activity, your permanent home, and your daily life to Cyprus.

Does the 60-day rule work for all nationalities?

Yes. The rule is open to any individual regardless of nationality. However, the practical effectiveness depends on your country of origin and the applicable tax treaty. The UK, Germany, and the Netherlands apply particularly aggressive domestic rules to challenge residency changes. Professional advice in your home country is essential before relying on the 60-day rule as your sole tax residency.

What if i do not complete 60 days in a given year?

You will not qualify as a Cyprus tax resident under the 60-day rule for that year. Plan your travel carefully and review your position before year-end when there is still time to address any shortfall.

What is the difference between sdc and personal income tax on dividends?

Dividends are not subject to personal income tax in Cyprus for any tax resident. The levy that applies to domiciled residents is the SDC: 5% on dividends from 2026. Non-dom residents are exempt from SDC entirely. The only charge on dividends for a non-dom is GHS at 2.65%, capped at €180,000. The accurate answer to ‘are dividends taxed in Cyprus for a non-dom?’ is: no, they are not taxed. Only the healthcare contribution applies.

Does my cyprus company need a physical office?

A registered office address is a legal requirement for every Cyprus company, but it is not the same as a physical office. A serviced office with evidence of local operations — communications, banking, client meetings — is the minimum we recommend. Companies with employees or significant local activity should have dedicated premises. The stronger your physical footprint in Cyprus, the stronger your substance position.

How long does incorporation take?

Cyprus company incorporation takes five to ten working days once documents are in order. The process covers name reservation and filing with the Registrar of Companies.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.