Cyprus Tax Residency And Non-Domicile Status In 2026: Legal And Practical Considerations For International Business Owners

Cyprus has increasingly positioned itself as a jurisdiction of interest for entrepreneurs, international business owners, remote professionals and high-net-worth individuals seeking an EU base with a modern...

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Cyprus has increasingly positioned itself as a jurisdiction of interest for entrepreneurs, international business owners, remote professionals and high-net-worth individuals seeking an EU base with a modern corporate framework, comparatively attractive tax rules, developed professional services and favourable living conditions.

In recent years, there has been substantial international interest in Cyprus tax residency and the Cyprus non-domicile regime, particularly from individuals relocating from the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East and other jurisdictions.

However, despite the growing popularity of Cyprus as a relocation destination, there continues to be considerable misunderstanding regarding the legal requirements for Cyprus tax residency, the operation of the non-domicile rules, the interaction between personal tax residency and corporate structures, and the level of substance expected by tax authorities, banks and professional service providers.

This is particularly important following the Cyprus tax reform which applies from 1 January 2026. The reform did not remove the principal attractions of Cyprus as a relocation and business jurisdiction, but it did introduce important changes which must be taken into account when advising individuals and business owners.

This article provides a general overview of the Cyprus tax residency framework and the legal and practical considerations that commonly arise for international business owners and individuals considering relocation to Cyprus. It is not intended to replace tailored tax advice, but to identify the main issues which should be considered before decisions are made.

Cyprus as an International Business and Relocation Jurisdiction

Cyprus is a Member State of the European Union and benefits from:

an extensive network of double tax treaties;

a common law legal system;

a relatively straightforward corporate structure framework;

comparatively competitive corporate taxation;

a developed professional services sector;

access to the European market;

and a favourable climate and lifestyle.

The jurisdiction has traditionally attracted:

holding structures;

international consulting businesses;

software and technology companies;

intellectual property structures;

family offices;

shipping and maritime businesses;

and entrepreneurs seeking a genuine relocation base within the European Union.

At the same time, international compliance standards have evolved significantly over the last decade. Issues such as economic substance, beneficial ownership disclosure, anti-money laundering compliance, exchange of information and management and control are now central considerations in any international structure.

Accordingly, individuals considering relocation to Cyprus should approach the process carefully and ensure that any structure is properly organised and commercially justifiable.

Key 2026 Tax Reform Points Relevant to Relocation and Structuring

The Cyprus tax reform effective from 1 January 2026 introduced a number of changes which are relevant to international business owners and individuals considering Cyprus tax residency.

In summary:

the standard corporate income tax rate increased from 12.5% to 15%;

the personal income tax bands were revised, including an increase of the tax-free threshold to €22,000;

the 60-day tax residency rule was amended, removing the previous condition that the individual must not be tax resident in another state;

the Special Defence Contribution rate on actual dividends for Cyprus tax resident and domiciled individuals was reduced to 5%, subject to transitional provisions;

the deemed dividend distribution rules were abolished for profits earned from 1 January 2026 onwards, again subject to transitional rules for earlier profits;

SDC on rental income was abolished;

certain anti-abuse and disguised dividend provisions were introduced or strengthened;

and tax compliance obligations were tightened, including broader tax return filing requirements for Cyprus tax resident individuals.

These changes make it especially important that any Cyprus relocation or corporate structure is reviewed on the basis of the current law and not older summaries of the Cyprus tax system.

Cyprus Tax Residency

Under Cyprus law, an individual may generally become a Cyprus tax resident through either:

the 183-day rule; or the 60-day rule.

The 183-Day Rule

An individual who spends more than 183 days in Cyprus during a tax year will generally be considered tax resident in Cyprus.

The calculation is based on physical presence in Cyprus during the relevant calendar year.

This remains the standard and most straightforward test for individual tax residency.

The 60-Day Rule

Cyprus also provides a 60-day tax residency rule, which is particularly relevant for internationally mobile individuals who maintain genuine economic and personal links with Cyprus.

Following the Cyprus tax reform applicable from 1 January 2026, the 60-day rule remains available, but it is important to review the current statutory requirements rather than relying on older summaries of the law. In particular, the previous condition that the individual must not be tax resident in any other state no longer applies from 1 January 2026.

Broadly speaking, an individual may qualify as Cyprus tax resident under the 60-day rule where, among other conditions:

they do not stay in any other country for one or more periods exceeding, in aggregate, 183 days in the same tax year;

they spend at least 60 days in Cyprus during the relevant tax year;

they maintain a permanent home in Cyprus, whether owned or rented;

and they exercise business in Cyprus, are employed in Cyprus, or hold an office with a Cyprus tax resident company during the relevant tax year.

The law should always be reviewed carefully at the time of application, particularly following the 2026 tax reform. Where the individual relies on Cyprus employment, business activity or the holding of an office in a Cyprus tax resident company, the continuity and substance of that connection should also be considered.

Although the 60-day rule is often marketed internationally as a simple relocation solution, it should not be treated as a box-ticking exercise. The overall factual position of the individual remains important.

The authorities and professional advisers may need to consider:

the individual’s physical presence records;

ties with Cyprus and with other jurisdictions;

the nature of the Cyprus business, employment or office held;

the existence and continuity of accommodation in Cyprus;

management and control considerations;

double tax treaty implications;

and whether the structure reflects genuine commercial reality.

A person may still face dual tax residency issues where another country treats them as tax resident under its own domestic rules. The removal of the previous Cyprus condition does not mean that foreign tax residency issues disappear. In such cases, treaty analysis and specialist tax advice may be required.

Cyprus Non-Domicile Status

The Cyprus non-domicile framework has become one of the more widely discussed aspects of the Cyprus tax system.

In broad terms, an individual who becomes Cyprus tax resident may, subject to satisfying the relevant legal requirements, qualify as non-domiciled in Cyprus for tax purposes.

The concept of domicile should not be confused with immigration residence or tax residency.

An individual may be tax resident in Cyprus without necessarily being considered domiciled in Cyprus.

The non-domicile regime is particularly known for the treatment of certain forms of passive income, especially dividends and interest, because Cyprus tax resident individuals who are non-domiciled may be exempt from Special Defence Contribution on such income, subject to the relevant legal conditions. Following the 2026 reform, the general SDC rate on dividends for Cyprus tax resident and domiciled individuals was reduced to 5%, while non-domiciled individuals continue to be outside the SDC charge on dividends and interest, subject to the relevant statutory conditions.

It is important, however, not to confuse SDC with all possible Cyprus tax or contribution obligations. For example, General Healthcare System contributions and other rules may still need to be considered depending on the nature and amount of income.

However, each case should be reviewed individually and proper tax advice should always be obtained regarding the treatment of:

dividends;

salary;

foreign income;

capital gains;

distributions from corporate structures;

trust income;

and any potential reporting obligations.

The applicability of the non-domicile rules will depend on the personal circumstances of the individual and the relevant legal criteria. As a general point, non-domicile treatment is not unlimited indefinitely: the 17-out-of-20-years deemed domicile rule and any applicable 2026 reform provisions should be considered carefully in long-term planning.

Distinction Between Tax Residency and Immigration Status

One of the most common misunderstandings is the assumption that Cyprus tax residency automatically grants immigration rights.

This is not the case.

Tax residency and immigration status are separate legal concepts.

An individual may become Cyprus tax resident while residing in Cyprus under:

temporary residence permissions;

employment permissions;

permanent residence;

EU free movement rights;

or other immigration categories.

Similarly, obtaining immigration residence rights in Cyprus does not automatically result in Cyprus tax residency.

Individuals relocating to Cyprus should therefore carefully consider both:

the immigration framework; and

the tax residency framework.

Cyprus Companies and Management and Control

Many international entrepreneurs considering Cyprus tax residency also establish Cyprus companies.

Cyprus companies are frequently used for:

consulting businesses;

software and technology activities;

holding structures;

intellectual property ownership;

trading activities;

and international service businesses.

Following the 2026 Cyprus tax reform, the general corporate income tax rate increased from 12.5% to 15%. Cyprus remains a competitive EU jurisdiction, but structures should be assessed on their commercial and legal merits rather than on headline tax rates alone.

The reform also introduced or clarified a number of corporate tax and compliance matters, including the extension of the tax loss carry-forward period to seven years, changes to the treatment of dividends, the abolition of deemed dividend distribution rules for profits earned from 2026 onwards, changes to transfer pricing local file thresholds and the strengthening of anti-abuse provisions.

Considerable care should be taken regarding management and control.

Historically, many international structures relied heavily on nominee arrangements and formalistic corporate administration.

International compliance standards have become substantially stricter.

Today, the actual management and control of a company may be highly relevant when assessing tax residency and substance.

Relevant considerations may include:

where strategic decisions are made;

where directors exercise control;

the location of board meetings;

the location of operational management;

the existence of physical office facilities;

the nature of the business activities;

employee presence;

and the overall commercial substance of the structure.

Individuals considering Cyprus structures should therefore avoid approaching Cyprus companies as purely administrative vehicles.

Economic Substance Considerations

The concept of economic substance has become increasingly important internationally.

Although Cyprus remains an attractive jurisdiction for international businesses, structures lacking genuine substance may create tax, regulatory and banking complications.

Depending on the circumstances, substance considerations may involve:

maintaining office premises;

employing staff;

local operational activity;

local decision-making;

maintaining local records;

and demonstrating genuine commercial activity.

The required level of substance may vary depending on:

the nature of the business;

the jurisdictions involved;

the level of activity;

and the broader structure.

The position should therefore be carefully assessed in each case.

Banking and Compliance Considerations

Banking and compliance have become increasingly significant issues for international structures.

Opening a corporate bank account for a Cyprus company is generally possible, but the process has become considerably more compliance-oriented than in previous years.

Financial institutions may request:

detailed due diligence documentation;

information regarding beneficial owners;

proof of source of funds;

information regarding the intended business activities;

contractual documentation;

tax information;

business plans;

and evidence of commercial substance.

Certain sectors may also attract enhanced scrutiny.

International entrepreneurs considering relocation to Cyprus should therefore ensure that the structure is organised transparently and supported by appropriate documentation.

Interaction with Double Tax Treaties

Cyprus maintains a substantial network of double tax treaties.

However, international tax residency analysis is often significantly more complex than simply obtaining a Cyprus tax residency certificate.

Issues may arise concerning:

dual tax residency;

permanent establishment risks;

management and control;

foreign anti-avoidance rules;

treaty tie-breaker provisions;

and reporting obligations in multiple jurisdictions.

Accordingly, individuals relocating to Cyprus should ensure that the overall international position is reviewed carefully.

Remote Work and Digital Entrepreneurs

Cyprus has also attracted increasing interest from:

remote business owners;

software developers;

consultants;

online service providers;

and technology entrepreneurs.

In practice, many international entrepreneurs seek a jurisdiction that combines:

EU access;

practical lifestyle advantages;

international connectivity;

and a comparatively favourable tax framework.

Nevertheless, remote business structures should still be carefully organised.

In particular, attention should be paid to:

where contracts are concluded;

where management functions are exercised;

the location of customers;

VAT implications;

intellectual property ownership;

and cross-border tax exposure.

Relocation to Cyprus

Relocation to Cyprus may involve a number of practical and legal considerations, including:

immigration permissions;

acquisition or rental of accommodation;

tax registrations;

social insurance registration;

corporate structuring;

banking arrangements;

relocation of family members;

and schooling.

Individuals relocating with families will often additionally consider:

access to private education;

healthcare;

long-term residence planning;

and potential future naturalisation routes.

The appropriate structure will vary depending on the circumstances of the individual.

Common Misunderstandings Regarding Cyprus Tax Residency

“Spending 60 Days in Cyprus Automatically Solves Everything”

This is a common misconception.

The 60-day rule forms part of a broader factual and legal analysis. The individual must still satisfy the relevant statutory conditions and should keep proper evidence of physical presence and Cyprus links.

“A Cyprus Company Automatically Creates Substance”

Merely incorporating a Cyprus company does not automatically create sufficient commercial substance.

The actual operational reality of the structure may be highly relevant.

“Tax Residency and Non-Domicile Status Are the Same Thing”

They are separate concepts.

An individual may be Cyprus tax resident without necessarily qualifying for non-domicile treatment.

“A Nominee Structure Removes All Risk”

International compliance standards have evolved substantially.

Transparency, beneficial ownership disclosure and commercial substance are now significant considerations.

“Cyprus Is a Zero-Tax Jurisdiction”

This is incorrect.

Cyprus is a regulated EU jurisdiction with an established legal and tax framework. The 2026 tax reform also introduced important changes, including the increase of the general corporate tax rate to 15% and changes to Special Defence Contribution rules.

Ongoing Tax Compliance

Becoming Cyprus tax resident is not only a matter of obtaining a certificate or satisfying a day-counting test.

A Cyprus tax resident individual may have ongoing tax registration, filing and compliance obligations. Following the 2026 reform, tax compliance obligations have become more important. In particular, Cyprus tax resident individuals aged 25 to 71 are now generally required to submit an income tax return, subject to the detailed statutory rules and any applicable administrative guidance.

From a legal structuring perspective, it is also important to maintain appropriate records, including evidence of physical presence, accommodation, employment, office holding, business activity and corporate decision-making where relevant.

For business owners, careful records may also be important in relation to:

management and control;

beneficial ownership;

source of funds;

dividend distributions;

payroll and social insurance;

transfer pricing, where relevant;

and banking compliance.

Importance of Proper Professional Advice

International relocation and structuring should never be approached purely from a marketing perspective.

The interaction between:

personal tax residency;

corporate structures;

immigration status;

international reporting obligations;

and substance requirements,

may become legally and practically complex.

Accordingly, proper legal and tax guidance should be obtained before implementing any international structure or relocation plan.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I become Cyprus tax resident by spending only 60 days in Cyprus?

Potentially, yes, provided the relevant legal requirements of the 60-day rule are satisfied.

However, spending 60 days in Cyprus is not, by itself, enough. The individual must also satisfy the remaining statutory conditions, including maintaining a permanent home in Cyprus and having the required business, employment or office connection with Cyprus.

Does Cyprus tax residency automatically mean I pay no tax?

No.

Cyprus is not a zero-tax jurisdiction.

The applicable tax treatment will depend on the circumstances of the individual, the nature of the income and the relevant legal framework.

Is non-domicile status automatic once I become Cyprus tax resident?

Not necessarily.

Separate legal criteria apply regarding domicile and non-domicile treatment. The relevant forms, declarations and factual background should be reviewed carefully.

Can I become Cyprus tax resident while owning a foreign company?

Potentially, yes.

However, management and control considerations, permanent establishment risks and international tax implications should be carefully reviewed.

Can a Cyprus company be managed entirely from abroad?

This may create significant tax and substance issues.

Where the real management and control of a company is exercised outside Cyprus, the structure may create questions in Cyprus and in other jurisdictions. The position should be reviewed carefully in light of the overall structure, double tax treaties and the relevant facts.

Do I need to live permanently in Cyprus?

The answer depends on the applicable residency framework and the personal circumstances of the individual.

Can my family relocate with me to Cyprus?

Potentially, yes.

The position will depend on nationality, immigration category and family circumstances.

Is Cyprus suitable for technology and online businesses?

Cyprus is frequently used for technology, consulting and international service businesses.

However, the structure should be properly organised and commercially supportable. Issues such as intellectual property ownership, contracts, VAT, payroll, social insurance and management and control should be reviewed at the outset.

Are nominee directors still used in Cyprus?

Nominee services continue to exist within lawful and regulated frameworks.

However, international compliance expectations regarding transparency and beneficial ownership have become significantly stricter.

Can I open a bank account easily for a Cyprus company?

Bank account opening is generally possible, but compliance procedures are substantially more detailed than in previous years.

Banks typically require extensive due diligence documentation and information regarding the business activities and source of funds.

Does Cyprus have double tax treaties?

Yes.

Cyprus maintains an extensive network of double tax treaties.

However, the existence of a treaty does not automatically resolve every issue. Dual tax residency, permanent establishment, management and control and anti-avoidance rules may still need careful consideration.

Has the Cyprus tax system changed in 2026?

Yes. Cyprus introduced a substantial tax reform effective from 1 January 2026.

Among other matters, the reform increased the standard corporate income tax rate from 12.5% to 15%, revised personal income tax bands, amended the 60-day tax residency rule, reduced the SDC rate on dividends for Cyprus tax resident and domiciled individuals to 5%, abolished deemed dividend distribution for post-2026 profits, abolished SDC on rental income and strengthened certain anti-abuse and compliance rules.

The reform does not remove the broader attraction of Cyprus as a business and relocation jurisdiction, but it makes it essential that advice is based on the current law.

Does the increase of corporate tax to 15% make Cyprus unattractive?

Not necessarily.

The increase from 12.5% to 15% is important and should be taken into account in any tax analysis. However, Cyprus may remain attractive for many international entrepreneurs because of its EU status, legal system, double tax treaty network, corporate framework, non-domicile regime, holding company features and wider relocation advantages.

The question should not be assessed only by reference to the headline corporate tax rate. The overall structure, substance, income type, shareholder position, foreign tax exposure and long-term commercial objectives are all relevant.

Are dividends still attractive for Cyprus non-domiciled individuals?

Potentially, yes.

Cyprus tax resident individuals who qualify as non-domiciled may continue to be exempt from SDC on dividends and interest, subject to the relevant legal conditions. However, this should not be presented as a complete exemption from all possible obligations. Other matters may still need to be considered, including General Healthcare System contributions, foreign tax issues, source of funds, corporate tax at company level, and anti-abuse or disguised dividend rules.

Is Cyprus still attractive for international entrepreneurs?

Cyprus continues to attract international entrepreneurs and investors due to its EU membership, business infrastructure, legal framework, climate and international orientation.

Nevertheless, proper structuring and compliance remain extremely important.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.