June 2026 Monthly Tax Briefing

B. The Direct Taxation Omnibus Directive

The Taxation Omnibus introduces a comprehensive set of measures to modernize the EU's direct tax framework, making it simpler, more efficient and more supportive of investment, growth and competitiveness across the Single Market.The key elements of the package are as follows:

1. Abolition of withholding taxes on cross-border payments: Withholding taxes on cross-border payments of dividends, interest and royalties between EU companies will be abolished. By removing a longstanding barrier to cross-border investment, this measure will strengthen the Single Market, enhance the competitiveness of European businesses, and support the development of the Savings and Investment Union by facilitating the free movement of capital across the EU. In addition, the scope of the Parent-Subsidiary Directive will be extended to pension institutions, enabling them to benefit from withholding tax exemptions on dividends received from other Member States.

2. Common minimum standard for R&D investment: A common minimum standard will be introduced for the tax treatment of investments in R&D-related tangible assets. By permitting full and immediate deduction of such expenses in all Member States, this measure will make the EU a more attractive destination for research, innovation and high-value investment.

3. Rationalization of CFC rules and Pillar Two: The interaction between the Controlled Foreign Company (CFC) rules and the global minimum tax framework (Pillar Two) will be rationalized. Overlapping requirements will be removed and a harmonised model for the CFC regime will be introduced, ensuring more consistent application across Member States.

4. Simplification of business-financing rules: Business-financing rules will be simplified through the modernization of the interest-limitation provisions of the Anti-Tax Avoidance Directive (ATAD). The removal of implementation options and the increase of the mandatory de minimis threshold will reduce administrative burdens and improve the usability of the rules. In addition, low-risk third-party borrowing and market-based financing arrangements will be excluded from the scope of the limitation rule, providing targeted relief where there is no significant risk of tax avoidance.

5. Strengthened tax dispute resolution mechanisms: Tax dispute resolution mechanisms will be strengthened by addressing procedural shortcomings that have often delayed or prevented the settlement of cross-border tax disputes. This will enable businesses to resolve tax conflicts more swiftly and with greater certainty.

6. Expansion of the Tax Merger Directive: The Tax Merger Directive will be expanded to cover all forms of corporate reorganizations recognized under EU company law. As a result, mergers, divisions and asset transfers will be able to take place on a tax-neutral basis, making cross-border restructuring more seamless and efficient.