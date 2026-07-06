Tax Alert: Pillar II

June's Tax Alert analyses Decision A.1131/2026 on Pillar II, extending the time limit for the Top-Up Tax Information Returns and the relevant notification.

Bernitsas is a market leader in the provision of commercial law services in Greece and one of the largest firms in the country. We count industry frontrunners, listed and private companies, supranational, global and national entities and corporations, and small and medium sized enterprises from all the major industry sectors among our clients.

Article Insights

Fotodotis Malamas’s articles from Bernitsas are most popular: within Tax topic(s)

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

with readers working within the Basic Industries and Retail & Leisure industries Bernitsas are most popular: within Tax, Consumer Protection and Intellectual Property topic(s)

June's Tax Alert analyses Decision A.1131/2026 on Pillar II, extending the time limit for the Top-Up Tax Information Returns and the relevant notification.

In view of the first application of the submission of Top-up Tax Information Returns (GIR Return), and in order to facilitate liable entities that are members of Multinational Enterprise Groups, Decision A.1131/2026 extends the filing deadline for financial years ending on or before 31 March 2025 to 30 October 2026 (initially 30 June 2026). Liable persons must also submit the relevant notification within the same deadline.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.