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6 July 2026

Directive On Administrative Cooperation In Taxation (DAC) Recast Proposal: Key Developments

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The European Commission's proposal to recast the Directive on Administrative Cooperation (DAC) represents a significant shift in tax transparency requirements, particularly targeting...
Luxembourg Tax
Oliver R. Hoor and Marie Bentley
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On 24 June 2026, the European Commission published a proposal to recast the Directive on administrative cooperation in taxation, also called DAC. The initiative seeks to consolidate DAC1 – DAC9 into a single framework and introduce simplification measures to reduce administrative burdens while maintaining tax transparency.

While the DAC framework has significantly expanded since 2011, it has also led to increased complexity, overlaps, and high compliance costs. The recast proposal aims to address these issues, with a particular focus on recalibrating DAC6 to improve proportionality and better target relevant information.

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Oliver R. Hoor
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Marie Bentley
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