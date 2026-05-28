April 2026 Monthly Tax Briefing

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May 2026

Decision A. 1080/2026 on the Designation of the List of Jurisdictions of Competent Authorities under the Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement

By way of Decision A.1080/2026 (the Decision), the Independent Authority for Public Revenue issued the list of Jurisdictions with which the Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement (MCAA) on the exchange of Country‑by‑Country Reports enters into force and becomes applicable for the 2024 fiscal year, with the exchange year being 2026.

1. List of Jurisdictions with which Greece applies a Mutual Country‑by‑Country Reporting Exchange Relationship for 2026

A/A Country A/A Country A/A Country 1 Albania 21 Iceland 41 Norway 2 Andorra 22 India 42 Pakistan 3 Argentina 23 Indonesia 43 Panama 4 Aruba 24 Isle of Man 44 Peru 5 Australia 25 Israel 45 Russian Federation 6 Azerbaijan 26 Japan 46 San Marino 7 Barbados 27 Jersey 47 Saudi Arabia 8 Belize 28 Kazakhstan 48 Senegal 9 Brazil 29 Kenya 49 Seychelles 10 Canada 30 Korea 50 Singapore 11 Chile 31 Liechtenstein 51 South Africa 12 China 32 Malaysia 52 Switzerland 13 Colombia 33 Maldives 53 Thailand 14 Costa Rica 34 Mauritius 54 Tunisia 15 Curacao 35 Mexico 55 Türkiye 16 Dominican Republic 36 Monaco 56 Ukraine 17 Faroe Islands 37 Mongolia 57 United Kingdom 18 Gibraltar 38 Netherlands (in respect to BQ ISO code territories: the islands of Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba) 58 Uruguay 19 Guernsey 39 New Zealand 20 Hong Kong 40 Nigeria

2. List of Jurisdictions from which Greece receives Country‑by‑Country Reports (Non‑Mutual Exchange Relationship) for 2026

A/A Country A/A Country 1 Anguilla 11 Montenegro 2 Antigua and Barbuda 12 Montserrat 3 Bahamas 13 Oman 4 Bahrain 14 Papua New Guinea 5 Bermuda 15 Qatar 6 British Virgin Islands 16 Serbia 7 Cameroon 17 Turks and Caicos Islands 8 Cayman Islands 18 United Arab Emirates 9 Liberia 19 Vietnam 10 Macau

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