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July 2026 Monthly Tax Briefing

BL Bernitsas More Contributor Bernitsas is a market leader in the provision of commercial law services in Greece and one of the largest firms in the country. We count industry frontrunners, listed and private companies, supranational, global and national entities and corporations, and small and medium sized enterprises from all the major industry sectors among our clients.

Decision A.1147/2026 issued by the Independent Authority for Public Revenues simplifies the procedure for inclusion in the alternative taxation regime for foreign-source income under Article 5A of Law 4172/2013. The regime applies to individuals residing outside Greece and contemplating to transfer their tax residence to Greece while making a qualifying investment in Greece. For the enhanced facilitation of taxpayers, the application and accompanying documentation may be submitted either digitally, by post or in person.