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10 September 2026

$457 Billion In Taxable Crypto Activity Moved On-Chain In 2025 - What CARF And DAC8 Still Do Not See

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A new Chainalysis report reveals that over $457 billion in potentially taxable cryptocurrency activity occurred globally in 2025, with significant implications for crypto holders and traders in Cyprus. While frameworks like OECD's CARF and EU's DAC8 extend reporting requirements to crypto service providers, substantial portions of DeFi, peer-to-peer transfers, and private wallet holdings remain outside their scope. This analysis examines what these gaps mean for compliance obligations and record-keeping req
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A new Chainalysis report puts global potentially taxable on-chain crypto activity at more than $457 billion for 2025. Here is what it means for anyone holding or trading crypto from Cyprus.

A new report from Chainalysis, published on 26 August 2026, gives the clearest picture we have seen yet of the gap between what actually happens on-chain and what tax authorities are told.

The headline figures, as published in the report

  • More than $457 billion of potentially taxable crypto activity worldwide in 2025.
  • The United States alone accounted for roughly $112.6 billion of that total.
  • Material taxable activity is attributed to every other country as well — this is not a US-only story.

Why the reporting frameworks only take us part of the way

The OECD’s Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF) and the EU’s DAC8 extend information reporting to crypto-asset service providers, much as the Common Reporting Standard did for banks. That is real progress. But the report is blunt that material portions of DeFi, peer-to-peer transfers, private wallet holdings and historic activity fall outside their scope.

In other words, the reporting regimes give tax authorities a view of part of the picture — and blockchain analytics is what fills in the rest.

What this means if you hold or trade crypto from Cyprus

  1. Your exchange will report. Assume the data reaches the tax authorities.
  2. What your exchange does not report is not the same as what is not taxable. The obligation to declare correctly stays with you.
  3. Historic positions are the weak point. Reconstructing a cost base years after the fact is painful, slow and expensive.

At CYAUSE we work with clients on exactly this — crypto tax positions, CASP and MiCA compliance, and audits for companies operating in the digital asset space. If crypto sits anywhere in your structure, this is the year to get the record-keeping straight, not the year after.

Source: Chainalysis, “What Blockchain Data Tell Us About $457+ Billion in Potentially Taxable Crypto Activity”, 26 August 2026 — read the original report.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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