Your Cyprus Company Is Now Cyprus Tax Resident By Default, Even If You Run It From Dubai

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For years a familiar arrangement worked quietly in the background: a company incorporated in Cyprus, a beneficial owner living in Dubai, board decisions taken wherever the owner happened to be that month, and a tax position that sat comfortably in the gap between the two jurisdictions. On 1 January 2026 that structure stopped behaving the way it used to. Cyprus has reversed the default. A company incorporated under the Cyprus Companies Law is now treated as a Cyprus tax resident, and taxed in Cyprus on its worldwide income, unless a double tax treaty positively provides otherwise.

The change is short in the statute book and large in practice. It moves the burden of proof from the Tax Department to the taxpayer, and it applies to companies that were incorporated years ago and have never once been managed from the island.

What Actually Changed on 1 January 2026

Cyprus has always used a management and control test: a company is tax resident where its key strategic decisions are genuinely taken. That test has not gone away. What has changed is what sits alongside it. An incorporation test was first introduced with effect from 2023, but it was narrow, catching only companies that were tax resident nowhere at all. The 2026 reform, published in the Official Gazette of the Republic of Cyprus on 31 December 2025, removed that limiting condition. The incorporation test now applies on its own terms.

Period Test applied to a Cyprus-incorporated company Practical effect Up to 2022 Management and control in Cyprus only A Cyprus company genuinely run from abroad was not a Cyprus tax resident 2023 to 2025 Management and control, plus an incorporation test that applied only if the company was not tax resident in any other jurisdiction Aimed at stateless companies; a company tax resident elsewhere fell outside it From 1 January 2026 Management and control, plus an incorporation test with the “not resident elsewhere” condition removed Cyprus tax residence is presumed on incorporation alone, unless a double tax treaty provides otherwise

Sources: Cyprus tax reform legislation published in the Official Gazette on 31 December 2025 and effective from 1 January 2026; PwC Worldwide Tax Summaries, Cyprus – Corporate residence.

One detail deserves emphasis because it is easy to miss. For the purposes of the incorporation test, a company that has transferred its registered office or legal seat to Cyprus is treated as having been incorporated in Cyprus. Redomiciliation, in other words, brings the company inside the test.

Why Owners Based in the UAE Feel This First

The UAE has its own residence rule that points in the opposite direction. Under Federal Decree-Law No. 47 of 2022 on the Taxation of Corporations and Businesses, a juridical person incorporated outside the UAE is a Resident Person for UAE corporate tax purposes if it is effectively managed and controlled in the UAE. A Cyprus company whose director sits in Dubai and takes the decisions there is therefore capable of being a resident company in both places at once under domestic law: in Cyprus because it was incorporated there, and in the UAE because it is run from there.

Dual residence of that kind is resolved, if at all, by the double tax treaty between the two states. Cyprus and the United Arab Emirates have such a treaty: it was signed on 27 February 2011, entered into force on 2 April 2013 and has applied since 1 January 2014. Where a treaty applies, its residence article decides which state may treat the company as resident, and in practice this normally turns on where the key management and commercial decisions of the business are in substance made.

The Treaty Escape Route Is Narrower Than It Looks

Relying on a treaty is not the same as having one. Four points routinely catch owners out.

You must actually qualify as a resident of the other state under that state’s own law and under the treaty’s residence article. Simply being absent from Cyprus is not a treaty position.

The tie-breaker is evidential, not declaratory. It asks where decisions are substantively made, and it is answered by minutes, agendas, board travel, signing authority and correspondence, not by the address on the letterhead.

Where the OECD Multilateral Instrument applies to a treaty, the automatic tie-breaker can be replaced by a mutual agreement procedure between the two tax authorities, which is slow and offers no guaranteed outcome.

A treaty only helps where one exists. Cyprus has an extensive network, but owners who have relocated to a jurisdiction outside it will find the incorporation test standing unopposed.

The most important shift is procedural. Before 2026, the Tax Department had to establish that a company was managed and controlled in Cyprus. From 2026, Cyprus residence is the starting position for any Cyprus-incorporated company, and it is the taxpayer who must demonstrate that a treaty displaces it.

Being Cyprus Tax Resident Is Not the Bad Outcome

It is worth resisting the instinct that Cyprus residence is something to be escaped. The corporate income tax rate rose from 12.5% to 15% with effect from 1 January 2026, which remains among the lower headline rates in the European Union. The same reform extended the carry-forward period for tax losses from five years to up to ten, subject to conditions, and reduced from 17% to 5% the withholding rate on dividends paid to associated companies in low-tax jurisdictions. Cyprus tax residence also carries access to the EU tax directives and to Cyprus tax residency certificates, which a company resident nowhere in the European Union does not have.

Cyprus United Arab Emirates Headline corporate tax rate 15% from 1 January 2026 0% up to AED 375,000 of taxable income; 9% above Basis of company tax residence Management and control, plus incorporation from 2026 Incorporation in the UAE, or a foreign company effectively managed and controlled in the UAE EU membership and EU tax directives Yes No Temporary relief for small businesses Not applicable Small Business Relief for revenue not exceeding AED 3 million, available for tax periods ending on or before 31 December 2026

Sources: Cyprus tax reform legislation effective 1 January 2026; UAE Federal Decree-Law No. 47 of 2022 and UAE Ministry of Finance guidance on Small Business Relief.

What to Settle Before Your Next Year End

Decide, deliberately, where the company is meant to be tax resident. An undecided position is now a Cyprus position by default.

If Cyprus residence is intended, make the substance match: a majority of directors resident in Cyprus, board meetings genuinely held and minuted in Cyprus, and no general power of attorney that hands strategic decision-making to a non-resident.

If residence elsewhere is intended, obtain a tax residency certificate from that jurisdiction and confirm that the company meets the treaty’s own definition of a resident, not merely the domestic one.

Review any company that redomiciled to Cyprus. Transfer of the registered office brings it within the incorporation test.

Check the group. Dormant or holding entities that were deliberately parked outside Cyprus residence may now have Cyprus corporation tax return and reporting obligations that nobody has diarised.

The reform does not close Cyprus to internationally mobile owners. It closes the space in which a company could be incorporated in one place, run informally from another, and taxed properly in neither. Structures built on that space now need a decision and a paper trail. Structures built on genuine substance are largely unaffected, and in many cases better off than the alternatives.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.