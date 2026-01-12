ARTICLE
12 January 2026

Taxation In Malta 2026 (Video)

ZI
Zugimpex International GmbH

Contributor

Zugimpex International GmbH logo
Zugimpex offers consulting, accounting and advisory services (legal and tax) in 3 business centers in Switzerland, Malta and Slovakia, so customers can combine the benefits of the jurisdictions. Clients appreciate the know how and experience in international business as well as fair and transparent billing.
Explore Firm Details
Taxation in Malta 2026 - a short video that answers all questions.
Malta Tax
Zugimpex International GmbH
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Zugimpex International GmbH’s articles from Zugimpex International GmbH are most popular:
  • in European Union
  • in European Union
Zugimpex International GmbH are most popular:
  • within Transport topic(s)

Are you considering setting up a company in Malta? Maybe you want to move to Malta? Are you annoyed by the high taxes and bureaucracy in your current home country? Do you want to know the benefits the tax system in Malta offers for companies and private individuals?

This video shows all the essential information about the advantageous tax system in Malta for companies and individuals. Zugimpex has been a licensed service provider for over 10 years. You can find reliable information about taxes in Malta on our website https://zugimpex.com/malta-tax

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Zugimpex International GmbH
Zugimpex International GmbH
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More