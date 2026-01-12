Taxation In Malta 2026 (Video)

Are you considering setting up a company in Malta? Maybe you want to move to Malta? Are you annoyed by the high taxes and bureaucracy in your current home country? Do you want to know the benefits the tax system in Malta offers for companies and private individuals?

This video shows all the essential information about the advantageous tax system in Malta for companies and individuals. Zugimpex has been a licensed service provider for over 10 years. You can find reliable information about taxes in Malta on our website https://zugimpex.com/malta-tax

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.