Cyprus Tax Reform 2026 – Comprehensive Overview

1. Corporation Tax

Rate increase: From 12.5% to 15% for profits starting 2026.

From 12.5% to 15% for profits starting 2026. Aligns Cyprus with OECD minimum 15% global tax standards, although there was no need for it (read more here).

2. Dividend Tax

Rate reduced: From 17% to 5% for Cyprus-domiciled individuals.

From 17% to 5% for Cyprus-domiciled individuals. Deemed dividend tax abolished.

3. Personal Income Tax

New tax-free threshold: €22,000 (up from €19,500).

€22,000 (up from €19,500). Progressive tax bands:

Taxable Income Rate €0 – €22,000 0% €22,001 – €32,000 20% €32,001 – €42,000 25% €42,001 – €72,000 30% Above €72,000 35%

Families benefit from child allowances : 1st child €1,000, 2nd €1,250, 3rd+ €1,500 per parent. Rent/mortgage up to €2,000 per parent. EV/green investments €1,000 per parent. Home insurance €500.

:

Household income thresholds apply: up to €90k (no children), €100k (1–2 kids), €150k (3–4 kids), €200k (5+ kids).

Conditions for Allowances

Tax returns for spouses, civil partners, or single individuals must be filed on time .

. Consent required for mutual disclosure of tax information between spouses or civil partners.

Definitions: Dependent children, single-parent family, family income, student — per Child Benefit Law. Single individual — lives alone, not married or in civil partnership, not cohabiting with adults or dependents. Civil partners — as per Civil Partnership Law.



Detailed Salary Examples with Calculations are Provided in Appendix 1 (see below)

4. Stamp Duty

Fully abolished from 1 January 2026.

5. Antiparoxi & Capital Gains Tax (CGT)

a) Antiparoxi fully abolished for sellers

What is antiparoxi; it is a Greek term which describes the exchange of a plot (with or without a building) to a developer to develop it.

b) General ifetime Exemptions extended

Lifetime Exemptions for the disposal of immovable property have been increased as shown below;

General exemption €30,000 (was €17,086)

Agricultural land €50,000 (was €25,629)

Primary residence €150,000 (was €85,430)

Example: How do these lifetime exemptions work?

When an owner of immovable property disposes of its primary residency, he / she will be taxed on the profit less the lifetime exemption; i.e. 150,000 of profit.

c) Property-rich shares threshold reduced from 50% to 20%.

6. Crypto-asset Taxation

Flat 8% tax on gains from sale, exchange, donation, or payment.

Mining acquisitions exempt.

Losses offset only same-year profits.

7. Commissioner Powers

Can suspend business operation and seal premises if: At least 2 tax returns or 12 monthly withholding returns are missing. Taxes exceeding €20,000 remain unpaid. Inaccurate invoices or obstruction of audit.

Suspension limited to 10 days with 3 prior notifications.

8. Other Corporate Provisions

Losses carry forward 7 years (from 5 years)

Entertainment expenses deduction up to €30,000 (from 17,000)

Cyprus companies automatically tax resident by incorporation.

Directors liable for actions/omissions even after resignation.

Filing deadlines: companies/audited 31 Jan (13 months post year-end); TD7 31 March.

9. Individuals / Non-Dom / Pensioners

Non-Dom regime extended to 10 years; payment of a lump sum €250k per 5 years is required. The Cyprus Non Dom can now last for 27 years!

Non-Doms exempt from SDC on dividends, interest, rental income.

Pension special regime amended: >€5,000 taxed at 5%.

Stock options under approved employer plan taxed at 8% (cap €1M over 10 years).

Ex gratia payments >€200k taxed at 20% (form 0% tax)

Deductible insurance premiums expanded to cover permanent/partial incapacity.

Examples

Dividend Income and Applicable Special Defence Tax (SDC); the dividend tax

Dividend €100,000, Cyprus domiciled

Before 2026: €17,000 SDC (was 17%)

After 2026: €5,000 SDC (become 5%)

Deemed dividend tax abolished

Crypto-Asset Tax

Sell crypto €50,000, cost €20,000 → gain €30,000

Before 2026: Corporate Tax 12.5% or Personal Tax up to 35%.

After 2026: 8% → €2,400 tax

Mining acquisitions exempt

Losses offset same-year only

Property Sale & Capital Gains Tax (CGT)

Primary residence €200,000 gain (Selling Price less costs less indexation allowance)

Capital Gains Tax at 20% (remains the same)

Before 2026: €114,570 taxable → CGT payable

After 2026: €50,000 taxable → reduced CGT

Non-Dom & Special Defense Tax (SDT)

Resident >17 years, dividends €500,000

SDC: exempt under Non-Dom 5+5 year regime

In this example a person who is in the 17th year of his non domiciled can purchase additional 10 years (Euro 250k per 5 years) and pay 0% dividend tax on any profit, in our example on dividends of €500,000.

SUMMARISED CHANGES IN TABLE FORMAT



1. Corporate Taxation

Feature Before 2026 After 2026 Corporate Tax Rate 12.5% 15% Loss Carry-Forward 5 years 7 years Residency by Incorporation Must prove no management/control elsewhere Automatic Cyprus tax resident Entertainment Expenses Deduction €17,086 €30,000 R&D Super Deduction 120% until 2025 Extended to 2030 Filing Deadline 31 Dec next year 31 Jan second year post-tax year

2. Dividend & SDC Changes

Feature Before 2026 After 2026 Deemed Dividend Tax 17% Abolished Actual Dividend SDC 17% 5% Withholding Tax to Low-Tax Jurisdictions 17% 5% Withholding Tax to Blacklist 17% 17% SDC on rental income 3% on 75% Abolished SDC Payment 2 instalments 1 instalment with tax return

3. Personal Income Tax

Taxable Income (€) Rate Before 2026 Rate After 2026 0 – 19,500 0% - 0 – 22,000 - 0% 19,501 – 28,500 20% - 22,001 – 32,000 - 20% 28,501 – 36,300 25% - 32,001 – 42,000 - 25% 36,301 – 60,000 30% - 42,001 – 72,000 - 30% 60,001 35% - 72,001 - 35%

Child and Family Allowances

1st child: €1,000

2nd child: €1,250

3rd+ child: €1,500

Rent/mortgage interest up to €2,000

Energy/EV upgrades up to €1,000 per parent

Home insurance €500

Family income thresholds: ≤€90k no kids, €100k 1–2 kids, €150k 3–4 kids, €200k 5+ kids

Detailed Salary Examples

Without Children

Example Salary (€) Tax Before 2026 (€) Tax After 2026 (€) Savings (€) 1 20,000 500 0 500 2 30,000 2,100 1,600 500 3 40,000 4,860 4,500 360 4 60,000 10,860 9,900 960 5 100,000 23,860 22,300 1,560

With Children / Family Deductions

Example Salary (€) Family Deduction (€) Tax Before 2026 (€) Tax After 2026 (€) Savings (€) 6 70,000 2,250 (2 kids) 14,360 12,225 2,135 7 40,000 1,000 (1 child) 4,860 3,750 1,110 8 90,000 5,750 (3 kids + rent) 21,360 17,788 3,572 9 130,000 5,750 (3 kids + mortgage) 35,360 31,788 3,572 10 170,000 8,750 (5 kids + EV) 49,360 44,738 4,622

Conclusion

The 2026 Cyprus Tax Reform modernises taxation while preserving incentives for businesses, investors, and individuals. With enhanced transparency, stronger enforcement, international alignment, and expanded family/social deductions, taxpayers must plan strategically to optimise benefits. The detailed examples above illustrate before-and-after scenarios across salaries, families, dividends, crypto, and property, offering practical insights for real-life application. This reform represents a comprehensive overhaul of Cyprus' tax system, balancing revenue collection with incentives for investment, energy efficiency, R&D, and compliance modernization.

