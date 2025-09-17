Navigating Category 6(2) Permanent Residency In Cyprus (2025 Guide)

Practical notes for investors and families, what works in practice and what to avoid.

At a glance

Route: Category 6(2) (fast-track PR by investment)

Minimum investment: €300,000 (plus VAT where applicable)

Qualifying options:

Minimum investment: €300,000 (plus VAT where applicable) Qualifying options: New (first-sale) residential property from a developer; resales do not qualify for the residential option.

Commercial real estate (offices, shops, hotels – resale permitted).

Share capital in a Cyprus company with physical presence and ≥5 staff in Cyprus.

Units in Cyprus investment funds (AIF / AIFLNP / RAIF).

Income requirement (from abroad): €50,000 (main applicant) + €15,000 (spouse) + €10,000 (per minor child). Processing: fast-track; typically concluded within around 6 months. Ongoing: annual confirmations (maintenance of investment, income, insurance) and clean criminal record certificates every 3 years for adults.

Income requirement (from abroad): €50,000 (main applicant) + €15,000 (spouse) + €10,000 (per minor child).

Who can be included

Spouse and minor children.

Unmarried, financially dependent students under 25.

Not eligible: parents / parents-in-law are not included under the current rules.

How the residential property option works

Choose a new, first-sale unit sold by a developer (house or apartment). Resales do not qualify for the residential route. Pay at least €300,000 from funds originating abroad (documented transfers). File the sale agreement at the Land Registry. In parallel, prepare the PR file (clean criminal record, proof of income, insurance, etc.). Submit the Category 6(2) application and have biometrics taken. After approval, comply with the annual confirmations and keep the investment in place (or replace with equal/higher value if needed).

The pitfalls (and how to avoid them)

Buying a resale apartment/house for the residential route. Fix: Ensure that you are buying new property from a property developer.

Paying from the wrong account or with locally sourced funds. Fix: Ensure the €300,000 (excluding VAT) for the investment is traceably remitted from an account abroad. Keep bank transfer slips and statements.

Assuming a bank loan covers the qualifying threshold. Fix: The qualifying investment must be met by your foreign-sourced funds. Any financing should be structured so that the qualifying capital is clearly your own incoming foreign funds.

Missing the "first-sale" point on purchases. Fix: Confirm in writing that the unit is first sale from the developer and that planning/building permits are in order.

Weak or poorly organised income evidence. Fix: Present clean, consistent documentation: payslips or dividend vouchers, audited accounts, tax returns, and bank statements showing sufficient secure annual income.

Expired / non-Apostilled police certificates. Fix: Check validity windows early. Obtain apostille/legalisation where required and keep names consistent with passports.

Forgetting annual obligations after approval. Fix: Diary the annual confirmation month and the 3-year criminal-record refresh for all adults. Keep insurance continuous (GESY or private with adequate cover).

Treating adult children as dependants. Fix: Only unmarried, full-time students under 25 who are financially dependent qualify. Plan separate routes for older or married children.

VAT misconceptions on residential purchases. Fix: The reduced 5% VAT rate has conditions (principal residence usage and size thresholds). If it is not your main home or are uncertain about the VAT requirements, budget 19% VAT.

Skipping due diligence on the developer or project. Fix: Run checks on building and planning permits, encumbrances, stage payments, and delivery schedules.

Naming/identity mismatches across documents. Fix: Passport names, marriage and birth certificates, bank records and contracts must align. Correct or explain discrepancies early on.

Not depositing the contract of sale with the Land Registry. Fix: File at the Land Registry promptly to protect your rights and support the PR file.

Not planning for a replacement investment. Fix: If you intend to sell or restructure, replace with an eligible asset of equal or higher value before you terminate the existing one.



Documents checklist (core set)

– Valid passports for all applicants; recent passport photos.

– Clean criminal records (apostilled/legalized) for adults.

– Proof of foreign-sourced income with bank statements.

– Health insurance evidence (or GESY enrolment).

– Sale Agreement (filed at the Land Registry) / or company/fund subscription documents.

– Proof of funds from abroad and payment receipts.

– Civil status documents (marriage/birth certificates), translated/legalised.

– For students (ages 18–24): university confirmation of full-time enrolment and financial dependence.

Timing

– Property selection & KYC: 1–3 weeks.

– Due diligence and purchase of the property: 3–6 weeks.

– Examination: typically, up to 6 months under the fast-track route.

(Timelines depend on document readiness and authority workload.)

After approval — staying compliant

– Keep insurance in force, maintain the investment, and renew criminal records every 3 years for adults.

– Notify material changes (address, family composition, investment replacement).

– Keep a tidy file: contracts, transfers, tax/VAT documents, and annual confirmations.

Our services (how we help)

Up-front feasibility review: assessment of family profile, income sources, and most suitable investment route.

Property/legal due diligence: planning & building permits, developer checks, VAT analysis, and contract review.

Banking & funds flow: coordination of account opening and a clean audit trail of foreign-sourced capital.

Complete PR file preparation: clean criminal records, apostilles, certified translations, insurance, submission strategy.

Land Registry & formalities: Sale Agreement filing, acquisition permit where applicable, and follow-up.

Post-approval compliance: annual confirmations, 3-year criminal record refreshes, and assistance with investment replacements.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.