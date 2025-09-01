Malta Labour Migration Policy Updates 2025

Malta has introduced significant reforms to its labour migration framework. The first set of measures came into force on 1 August 2025, while further enhancements will apply from 1 October 2025. These reforms are designed to create a transparent, skills-oriented, and fair employment system that balances national labour market needs with stronger protections for workers.

Key Measures Already in Force (since August 2025):

Mandatory Job Vacancy Advertising

Prior to submitting applications for work permits for third-country nationals (TCNs), employers are mandated to publicly advertise the job vacancy for a minimum duration of three weeks within the two months leading up to the complete submission of the application. This advertisement must be disseminated through an appropriate local media platform.

For third-country nationals (TCNs) who qualify under the Key Employee Initiative (KEI), the Specialist Employee Initiative, the EU Blue Card Directive, or those listed under the Skilled Occupation List, a reduced minimum advertising period of two weeks is applicable.

Full exemptions from the advertising requirement are granted to specific categories, which include:

Positions within the health sector and roles involving the care of individuals with disabilities or the elderly,

Student workers recognised under Subsidiary Legislation 212.18, as well as individuals engaged in structured work placements from accredited institutions,

Applications endorsed by Malta Enterprise, the Civil Aviation Directorate, Gaming Malta, or other pertinent authorities, and

Professional athletes.

Commencing in October 2025, it will be necessary for advertisements to be published on both the Jobsplus and EURES portals.

Monitoring of Termination Rates

Employers with high termination rates may face restrictions on hiring third-country nationals (TCNs). Limits vary by company size and will be phased in until July 2026.

Restrictions After Redundancies

Employers who have made redundancies within the last 12 months for the same role (due to closure or lack of work) cannot hire third-country nationals (TCNs) in that position.

Strict Form Submission Deadlines

Employment engagement and termination forms must be submitted within 4 working days. Late submissions may result in suspension or disqualification from hiring third-country nationals (TCNs).

Disability Employment Quota

All employers must comply with the 2% disability quota. Noncompliance may result in suspension of permit processing.

Revised Application Fees:

First-time Single Permit: €600

Permit Renewal: €150/year

Change of Employer: €600

Change of Designation: €300

Occupations in the health sector and roles involving older people are now capped at €150. All other fees currently below this threshold will remain unchanged.

Extended Grace Period for Terminated TCNs:

Non-EU nationals, also known as third-country nationals (TCNs), who lose their jobs are granted a 60-day grace period. This period consists of an initial 30 days, which can be extended for an additional 30 days if proof of financial stability is provided, to secure new employment before being required to leave Malta.

Higher Minimum Salary Thresholds

Key Employment Initiative (KEI): €45,000/year

Specialist Employment Initiative (SEI): €30,000/year

Work Permit Application Restrictions

Applications from third-country nationals (TCNs) currently in Malta on non-work visas, such as tourist visas, will be rejected. However, the engagement of sportspersons is exempt from this restriction.

Rigorous Permit Renewal Checks

Permit renewals are now subject to stricter verification to ensure contract conditions, such as wages, are being met.

Workforce Growth Caps by Company Size

The number of new third-country nationals (TCNs) that companies can recruit is determined by the size of the company and its recent growth:

Micro (1-9 employees): Eligible to increase their workforce by up to 200% compared to the number of employees they had 12 months prior to the application date.

Small (10-49 employees): Eligible to increase their workforce by up to 100% compared to the number of employees they had 12 months prior to the application date.

Medium (50-249 employees): Eligible to increase their workforce by up to 50% compared to the number of employees they had 12 months prior to the application date.

Large (250+ employees): Eligible to increase their workforce by up to 25% compared to the number of employees they had 12 months prior to the application date.

Special Provisions for Partners and Family

Partners of Maltese nationals, as well as parents of Maltese nationals who are under the age of 23, will be granted a residence permit. This permit will explicitly exempt them from the standard Single Permit process that is normally required for third-country nationals (TCNs).

Measures Coming into Effect from October 2025:

Salary Payments via Financial Institutions

All salaries to third-country nationals (TCNs) must be paid electronically via licensed financial institutions; cash payments will no longer be permitted.

Visa Waiver Interim Permits

Third-country nationals (TCNs) from visa-waiver countries who apply for a permit within 60 days of entering the Schengen Area may remain in Malta while their application is processed. Those applying between 61–90 days must await their decision from abroad.

Support for Victims of Human Trafficking

Victims will benefit from longer permit validity and exemption from fees, supporting their protection and integration.

Ongoing and Supporting Initiatives

Ongoing labour market assessments and real-time analysis.

Upskilling and skills card initiatives for third-country nationals (TCNs).

Strategic partnerships and a maintained list of high-risk countries, which may impact work permit eligibility.

To Sum Up

The reforms implemented are aimed at establishing a more sustainable, well-regulated, and future-oriented migration policy for Malta. Employers are strongly urged to revise their internal procedures and ensure prompt compliance with all new regulations to prevent any potential disruptions. For more details, please refer to the Identita Fact Sheet and the Jobsplus Malta Labour Migration Policy.

