Approval Of Gold Visas Stalled At AIMA Since 2022

This delay in the processing of Residence Permits for Investment (ARI), the official name for gold visas, began with the Foreigners and Borders Service (SEF), which was abolished in October 2023 to make way for AIMA. Once under the agency's tutelage, the number continued to rise. 'I'm not aware of any applications having been approved for the years 2022, 2023, 2024 or 2025,' says Raquel Cuba Martins, the Partner in charge of the Immigration, Golden Visa and Citizenship Department at SRS Legal. As she adds, 'we are currently waiting for applications submitted on the ARI portal to be analysed during 2022 and beyond'. And he emphasises: 'The situation is quite complicated.'

[...]

However, the platform has some flaws that need to be corrected, argues Raquel Cuba Martins. The lawyer reveals that some applicants are unable to 'submit the documents and forward them to AIMA, because the portal doesn't allow it' and, when it is possible to submit them, 'they are faced with the impossibility of submitting the documents relating to family members and there is no guidance from AIMA as to what to do in this situation'.

There are also difficulties in contacting AIMA by e-mail. As he points out, 'it's not always possible because the mailbox doesn't allow them to receive them'.

To date, 'only a very small number of applicants have received a communication/approval after submitting the documents' and 'no information has been released on how applicants and family members will be scheduled after the application has been analysed/approved', says the SRS Legal lawyer. Since last week, this law firm has been unable to issue the document for payment of the fees for analysing the new applications submitted. 'The embarrassment this situation causes is enormous. The applicant has made the investment, submitted the documents and is unable to finalise their application or receive any response,' stresses Raquel Cuba Martins.

Download PDF

Originally published February 24 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.