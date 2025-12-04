Raids And Arrests As Part Of Investigation Into Exports Of Equipment To Russia

German Customs has issued a press release relating to an ongoing investigation against five defendants. On 29 November three properties were raids in Oelde, and two individuals were arrested.

The investigation by the Essen Customs office, relates to the export since January 2023 of technical equipment and accessories, such as pumps, valves, filters to a company in Russia.

It is suspected that 53 shipments may have taken place via third countries.

The investigation has also frozen assets valued at €689,000.

