19 December 2025

Report That There Are 6,000 Criminal Proceedings For Russian And Belarus Sanctions Breaches Ongoing

It is being reported in an article published in trans.info that the German authorities currently have approximately 6000 criminal proceedings for sanctions offences that are ongoing.
This number is said to be specific to the EU's Russian and Belarusian sanctions regimes.

No further information is provided on the status of the cases.

