3 February 2026

Raids And Five Arrested As Part Of Alleged Russian Procurement Network

Germany's Federal Prosecutor's Office has issued a press release detailing that the German authorities this morning have arrested 5 individuals as part of raids on premises in Lübeck, Frankfurt am Main, and Nuremberg.
Five of the suspects are named as Artem I, Boris M, Eugen R, Nikita S and Daniel A. Five suspects remain wanted.

The allegation is that a German company based in Lübeck has made 16,000 deliveries to 24 different Russian defence companies with the goods valued as at least €30 million. The category of goods is not specified.

