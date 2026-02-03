Raids And Five Arrested As Part Of Alleged Russian Procurement Network

Germany's Federal Prosecutor's Office has issued a press release detailing that the German authorities this morning have arrested 5 individuals as part of raids on premises in Lübeck, Frankfurt am Main, and Nuremberg.

Five of the suspects are named as Artem I, Boris M, Eugen R, Nikita S and Daniel A. Five suspects remain wanted.

The allegation is that a German company based in Lübeck has made 16,000 deliveries to 24 different Russian defence companies with the goods valued as at least €30 million. The category of goods is not specified.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.