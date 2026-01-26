Two Arrested For Providing Funds And Economic Resources To Donetsk And Luhansk People's Republics

Germany's Federal Public Prosecutor has issued a press release relating to the arrest of two individuals for supplying funds and economic resources to the sanctioned Ukrainian separatist groups the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics.

It is alleged the two individuals, Suren A. (Russian) and Falko H. (German) transferred €14,000 to these groups and also organised the transport of supplies, drones and medical products to them.

The press release mentioned raids of May 2025 in Berlin and Brandenburg, including of a third suspect.

