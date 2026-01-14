ARTICLE
Prosecution For Ammunition Export To Russia

DM
Latvia's Prosecutor's Office has issued a press release regarding bringing a criminal prosecution before the Riga City Court against an Estonian-Russian...
European Union International Law
Latvia's Prosecutor's Office has issued a press release regarding bringing a criminal prosecution before the Riga City Court against an Estonian-Russian dual national for attempting to transport 10,000 items of ammunition into Russia.

The shipment was stopped at the Terekhov Customs crossing. As part of a search of the truck the bullets were found hidden within the driver's cab of the truck.

