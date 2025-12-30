ARTICLE
30 December 2025

Raids And Arrest For Alleged Sanctions Breaches

DM
It is being reported that Latvia's State Security Service conducted a number of raids, and arrested an individual suspected of breaching the EU's sanctions against Russia.
Latvia International Law
It is being reported that the individual is Viktors Guačins, who is alleged to have provided an economic resource to a designated person in the form of publications and propaganda material.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

