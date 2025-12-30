Raids And Arrest For Alleged Sanctions Breaches

It is being reported that Latvia's State Security Service conducted a number of raids, and arrested an individual suspected of breaching the EU's sanctions against Russia.

It is being reported that the individual is Viktors Guačins, who is alleged to have provided an economic resource to a designated person in the form of publications and propaganda material.

