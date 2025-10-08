ARTICLE
8 October 2025

State Security Service Seeks Prosecution For Providing Project Management Services

DM
Latvia's State Security Service (the VDD) is seeking the prosecution of two Latvian nationals accused of providing project management services to Russian companies.
Latvia International Law
Mark Handley
This is one of few known prosecutions for breaching the EU's professional services prohibitions. It is alleged that the individuals were co-owners of a company through which the services were provided.

The investigation started in January of this year.

Authors
Mark Handley
