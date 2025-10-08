State Security Service Seeks Prosecution For Providing Project Management Services

Latvia's State Security Service (the VDD) is seeking the prosecution of two Latvian nationals accused of providing project management services to Russian companies.

This is one of few known prosecutions for breaching the EU's professional services prohibitions. It is alleged that the individuals were co-owners of a company through which the services were provided.

The investigation started in January of this year.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.