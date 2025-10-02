More Than 600 Criminal Investigations Into Sanctions Violations

In evidence before the European Parliament last week (timed at 11:29), and in a LinkedIn post today, Paulis Iljenkovs, the Deputy Head of Latvia's FIU, has stated that Latvia currently has more than 600 criminal investigations (mostly into breaches of trade sanctions) ongoing into alleged Russian sanctions breaches.

