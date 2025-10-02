ARTICLE
2 October 2025

More Than 600 Criminal Investigations Into Sanctions Violations

DM
Latvia International Law
In evidence before the European Parliament last week (timed at 11:29), and in a LinkedIn post today, Paulis Iljenkovs, the Deputy Head of Latvia's FIU, has stated that Latvia currently has more than 600 criminal investigations (mostly into breaches of trade sanctions) ongoing into alleged Russian sanctions breaches.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

