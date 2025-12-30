ARTICLE
30 December 2025

Raids As Part Of Investigation Into Sanctioned Exports To Russia And Belarus

It is being reported (here and here) that Lithuania's Financial Crime Investigation Service and the State Security Department, with coordinating assistance from the European Public Prosecutor's Office, are undertaking an investigation into suspected breaches of the EU's Russian and Belarus sanctions by Lithuanian, Russian and Belarus individuals.

It is alleged that those involved forged documents to obtain funding from the EU Space Agency, and that the money was then used (with other funds) by a company incorporated in Lithuania to obtain and export microchips, semiconductors, navigation systems, and other technical devices to Russia and Belarus.

In total 10 raids were conducted, and 5 individuals and one company are under investigation.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

