ARTICLE
28 January 2025

Raids And 10 Arrested For Suspected Prohibited Exports To Russia

DM
Duane Morris LLP

Contributor

Lithuania's State Security Department has issued a press release detailing raids and arrests carried out on 14 January of this year involving ten suspects.
Lithuania International Law
Mark Handley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The investigation was said to have been a collaborative effort also involving Estonia and Latvia.

The principal suspect is a Russian national who is alleged to have orchestrated the supply of high-tech equipment manufactured in Lithuania to Russian customers related to the Russian defence and security industry. He remains in custody. The other suspects have been released subject to conditions.

A pre-trial investigation has been commenced by the Vilnius Regional Prosecutor's Office in relation to the suspects.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

Authors
Photo of Mark Handley
Mark Handley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
