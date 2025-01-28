Raids And 10 Arrested For Suspected Prohibited Exports To Russia

Lithuania's State Security Department has issued a press release detailing raids and arrests carried out on 14 January of this year involving ten suspects.
The investigation was said to have been a collaborative effort also involving Estonia and Latvia.
The principal suspect is a Russian national who is alleged to have orchestrated the supply of high-tech equipment manufactured in Lithuania to Russian customers related to the Russian defence and security industry. He remains in custody. The other suspects have been released subject to conditions.
A pre-trial investigation has been commenced by the Vilnius Regional Prosecutor's Office in relation to the suspects.
