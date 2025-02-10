ARTICLE
10 February 2025

Sanctions Raids, Arrests And Seizures Related To Trucking Companies

DM
Duane Morris LLP

Contributor

It is being reported that the Lithuanian Customs Criminal Service has conducted raids at multiple addresses in Vilnius...
European Union International Law
Mark Handley
It is being reported that the Lithuanian Customs Criminal Service has conducted raids at multiple addresses in Vilnius and Rudamina, has arrested four individuals (2 Belarus nationals and 2 Lithuanian nationals), and seized 33 vehicles valued at €1.5 million.

The vehicles are 17 trucks, 15 semi-trailers and a mini-bus, which are said to have been involved in alleged trade with Russia and Belarus in breach of the EU's sanctions.

The first round of raids were conducted on 29 January with further raids since then.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

Authors
Photo of Mark Handley
