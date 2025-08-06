ARTICLE
6 August 2025

Germany And Bulgaria – Raids At German Manufacturer With Three Charged With Sanctions Offences

DM
Worldwide International Law
Last week more than 140 officers from the Munich Customs Investigation Office and the Munich I Public Prosecutor's Office conducted raids on several premises in Munich and Baden Württemberg.

The subject of the raids was a machine tool manufacturer suspected of exporting 20 machines valued at more than €5.5m to Russia in breach of the EU's sanctions.

It has subsequently been reported that the company was Spinner GmbH.

It has also now been reported that three individuals have been charged with sanctions offences. They have not been named.

The press release from the Munich Public Prosecutor's Office also stated that the Bulgarian authorities conducted contemporaneous raids at premises in Bulgaria with support and coordination from Eurojust.

