26 November 2025

Arrest And Raids Related To Machinery Exports To Russia

Mark Handley
German Customs has issued a press release reporting that the Customs Investigation Office and Public Prosecutor's Office in Stuttgart have overseen raids on private and company premises relating to alleged machinery exports to Russia in breach of the EU's sanctions.

Raids and searches were conducted on 10, 14 and 18 November and a 55-year old man has been arrested.

It is alleged that 5 machine tools were exported to Russia via third countries between October 2023 and December 2024. The value of the machinery is stated to have been €1.7m.

As well as raiding the exporting company, raids were also conducted on the premises of a freight forwarding company in Duisburg.

