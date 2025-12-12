ARTICLE
12 December 2025

Prosecution For Providing Professional Services To Russian Companies

DM
Duane Morris LLP

Contributor

Latvia International Law
Mark Handley
Latvia's VDD has asked the Prosecution Office to commence a prosecution of a latvian national for providing prohibited services to companies in Russia.

As per the press release: "DD found that the Latvian citizen had entered into employment contracts with multiple companies registered in Russia, where the person held the positions of general director and director and directly gave prohibited consultations on economic activities, managementand taxation".

This prosecution is one of several recently launched in Latvia (see our earlier post) in relation to alleged breaches of the prohibitions contained in regulation 5n of 833/2014.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

