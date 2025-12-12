Prosecution For Providing Professional Services To Russian Companies

Latvia's VDD has asked the Prosecution Office to commence a prosecution of a latvian national for providing prohibited services to companies in Russia.

As per the press release: "DD found that the Latvian citizen had entered into employment contracts with multiple companies registered in Russia, where the person held the positions of general director and director and directly gave prohibited consultations on economic activities, managementand taxation".

This prosecution is one of several recently launched in Latvia (see our earlier post) in relation to alleged breaches of the prohibitions contained in regulation 5n of 833/2014.

