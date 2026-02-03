ARTICLE
3 February 2026

Two Individuals Convicted Of Dual-Use Exports To Russia

DM
Duane Morris LLP

Contributor

Duane Morris LLP logo
Duane Morris LLP, a law firm with more than 900 attorneys in offices across the United States and internationally, is asked by a broad array of clients to provide innovative solutions to today's legal and business challenges.
Explore Firm Details
Further to our earlier posts (here and here and here), the remaining two defendants prosecuted for exporting dual-use goods to Russia have been convicted in Finland.
Finland International Law
Mark Handley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Mark Handley’s articles from Duane Morris LLP are most popular:
  • in European Union
Duane Morris LLP are most popular:
  • within Law Department Performance and Accounting and Audit topic(s)

Further to our earlier posts (hereandhereandhere), the remaining two defendants prosecuted for exporting dual-use goods to Russia have been convicted in Finland.

It isbeing reportedthat the two Russian nationals, aged 27 and 20, were given suspended jail sentences of one year and four months respectively.

The total value of the goods was around €140,000 and included range finders, laptops, processors and other electronic equipment.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Mark Handley
Mark Handley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More