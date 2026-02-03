Two Individuals Convicted Of Dual-Use Exports To Russia

Further to our earlier posts (hereandhereandhere), the remaining two defendants prosecuted for exporting dual-use goods to Russia have been convicted in Finland.

It isbeing reportedthat the two Russian nationals, aged 27 and 20, were given suspended jail sentences of one year and four months respectively.

The total value of the goods was around €140,000 and included range finders, laptops, processors and other electronic equipment.

