Suspended Sentence On Conviction For Dual-use Exports To Russia

It is being reported, that after pleading guilty to charges of exporting dual-use goods to Russian in breach of the EU's sanctions, a 20-year old student has been given a 14-month suspended sentence.

The student exported dual-use drones, laptops, computer processors, smartphones and laser rangefinders valued at nearly €74,000.

Further to our earlier post, two other accomplices were also arrested in May 2024 and have been investigated for exports valued at another €70,000.

As well as pleading guilty the student is said to have co-operated with the investigation. The outcome relating to the other two defendants is not yet known.

