ARTICLE
9 December 2025

Two Individuals Charged With Sanctioned Export Offences

DM
Finland International Law
Mark Handley
Further to our earlier post, it is now being reported that the Finnish authorities have charged the two remaining defendants (the first having plead guilty) on suspicion of exports to Russia of dual-use drones, laptops, computer processors, smartphones and laser rangefinders in breach of the EU's sanctions.

The value of the exports is said to have been around €140,000, with the exports said to have taken place between 2022 and 2024.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

Mark Handley
