Raids And Arrests As Part Of Investigation Into Sanctioned Exports To Russia

The Dutch FIOD has issued a press release announcing raids on business and residential premises and the arrest of two individuals aged 39 and 60.

A company, and the two individuals, are suspected of exporting sanctioned goods to Russia via third countries in breach of the EU's sanctions.

