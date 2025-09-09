Company Convicted Of Sanctioned Exports Ordered Liquidated

Further to our earlier post from October 2024 reporting that a company had been convicted of exporting prohibited aircraft parts to Russia and fined €165,826, a judgment published on 5 September 2025 dealt with an application to liquidate the company by the Public Prosecution Service.

Duane Morris LLP, a law firm with more than 900 attorneys in offices across the United States and internationally, is asked by a broad array of clients to provide innovative solutions to today's legal and business challenges.

Further to our earlier post from October 2024 reporting that a company had been convicted of exporting prohibited aircraft parts to Russia and fined €165,826, a judgment published on 5 September 2025 dealt with an application to liquidate the company by the Public Prosecution Service.

The company in question has now been named as Jet Air Equipment BV.

The Gelderland Court has ordered that the company be declared prohibited and that a liquidator be appointed for the dissolution of the company. The company will have the ability to make submissions on the identity of the liquidator, but the court reserved the right to make the appointment itself.

In addition an unnamed company director has been barred for 3 years from serving as a company director.

An application to have all the assets of the company be distributed to the state was denied.

The Dutch courts have previously ordered the liquidation of a convicted company.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.