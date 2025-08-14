ARTICLE
14 August 2025

Netherlands – Sanctions Lead To Professional Football Club Being Barred From Dutch Leagues

The professional football club Vitesse Arnhem has been barred from the Dutch football leagues.
Further to our earlier post, the Dutch authorities and the Dutch football league have been investigating allegations that Roman Abramovich owns or controls the football club.

The football league determined, on the basis of various breaches of league rules, including the sanctions risks created by Mr Abramovich's ownership or control of the club, to bar the club from participation in the Dutch second division.

The club sought to appeal that decision, and in a published judgment, the District Court in Midden-Nederland, has rejected that appeal.

The government's investigation remains ongoing.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

