Estonia – 2 Year Sentence For Sanctions Offences Upheld On Appeal

The Tallin Circuit Court has denied an appeal from Svetlana Burtseva against a conviction for sanctions and treason offences.
As per our earlier post, Burtseva has been sentenced to 6 years in jail, of which 2 years were for the sanctions offence.
The sanctions offence was the making of economic resources available to a sanctioned person. Ms Burceva worked for Russian state media outlet RIA Rossiya Segodnya, the head of which is Dmitry Kiselyov who is sanctioned by the EU.
