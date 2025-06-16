ARTICLE
16 June 2025

Conviction And 2-Year Sentence For Making Economic Resources Available To A Designated Person

DM
Duane Morris LLP

Contributor

Estonia International Law
Mark Handley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Further to our earlier post, it has been reported that journalist Svetlana Burtseva has been convicted of breaches of the EU's sanctions.

The offence was committed by making "economic resources" available to a designated person. The designated person was the sanctioned media outlet Rossiya Segodnya.

The "economic resources" were articles and photos written and taken by the journalist.

Ms Burtseva was sentenced to 2 years in jail for this offence.

Separately the same journalist was also convicted of treason and given a 4-year sentence for the treason offence.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

Authors
Photo of Mark Handley
Mark Handley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
