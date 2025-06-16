Conviction And 2-Year Sentence For Making Economic Resources Available To A Designated Person

Further to our earlier post, it has been reported that journalist Svetlana Burtseva has been convicted of breaches of the EU's sanctions.

The offence was committed by making "economic resources" available to a designated person. The designated person was the sanctioned media outlet Rossiya Segodnya.

The "economic resources" were articles and photos written and taken by the journalist.

Ms Burtseva was sentenced to 2 years in jail for this offence.

Separately the same journalist was also convicted of treason and given a 4-year sentence for the treason offence.