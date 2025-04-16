Seizure Of Russian Shadow Fleet Oil Tanker

On Friday the Estonian Navy has seized an oil tanker (the Kiwala) forming part of the so-called "shadow fleet". The Kiwala is designated by the EU.

During a routine inspection of the vessel's documentation, it was determined that the vessel was not validly flagged in any country and did not have valid insurance.

The vessel has been detained pending rectification of the documentation and other safety issues.

