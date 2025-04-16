ARTICLE
16 April 2025

Seizure Of Russian Shadow Fleet Oil Tanker

DM
Duane Morris LLP

Contributor

Estonia International Law
Mark Handley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

On Friday the Estonian Navy has seized an oil tanker (the Kiwala) forming part of the so-called "shadow fleet". The Kiwala is designated by the EU.

During a routine inspection of the vessel's documentation, it was determined that the vessel was not validly flagged in any country and did not have valid insurance.

The vessel has been detained pending rectification of the documentation and other safety issues.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

Authors
Photo of Mark Handley
Mark Handley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
