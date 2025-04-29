Details Of Eleven Russian Sanctions Convictions

Further to the earlier post about Estonia having obtained 8 criminal convictions during 2024, we can publish details of the criminal convictions for breaches of the EU's Russian sanctions that have been published on Estonia's searchable gazette of published judgments.

As well as one conviction obtained in 2022, below we are publishing summaries of seven of the convictions from 2024 and three from 2025 (not including the conviction made public on 16 April 2025) as well as machine translations of the respective judgments.

The sentences range from fairly small monetary fines up to custodial sentences of 5 years in jail.

1. Judgment of 10 October 2022 – Petr Rafalovich (a Belarus national) was convicted and given a two month sentence following which he was to be deported to Belarus and given a five-year ban from re-entering Estonia. He was also ordered to pay a penalty and costs of €1,250.40.

The offence was the attempt to export a 3D printer and an electromagnetic positioner. Mr Rafalovich was carrying false papers indicating the goods were destined for an Armenian company, as well as other papers indicating the true recipient to be a Russian company.

2. Judgment of 5 February 2024 – Victor Manilo was convicted and ordered to pay €2,680 as a fine.

The offence was the attempted export of €14,000 in physical currency to Russia.

3. Judgment of 14 February 2024 – Galina Sergejenkova was convicted and ordered to pay €3,960, such payment suspended for a probationary period of 18 months. A separate payment of costs and a penalty of €1,434.96 were to be paid straightaway.

The offences were two attempts to transport physical currency (of €900 and €1,000 respectively).

4. Judgment of 27 February 2024 – Evgeniy Kozlovtsev was convicted and given an eight month sentence suspended for a probationary period of 18 months. He was also ordered to pay a penalty and costs of €1,430.

The offence was the attempted export to Russia of two bottles of wine greater than the €300 luxury threshold. It was the man's second attempt at such exports.

5. Judgment of 8 March 2024 – Aleksei Bond was convicted and given a five month prison sentence suspended for a probationary period of 18 months. He was also ordered to pay a penalty and costs of €1,555.

The offence was the attempted export of a luxury watch valued at €13,900 to Russia.

6. Judgment of 27 March 2024 – Lev Pylkin was convicted and ordered to pay a penalty of €1,190, as well as confiscation of the cash he attempted to export to Russia.

The offence was the attempted export of €2,560 in physical currency across the border to Russia. He had previously attempted to export cash at which time the details of the offence had been explained. The judgment is the dismissal of an appeal against the conviction and sentence.

7. Judgment of 17 October 2024 – Ruslan Sibilev was convicted and ordered to pay a fine of €79,557.50 as well as confiscation of a large number of rifle scopes, binoculars and other equipment.

The offences were committed through the acquisition of a range of sanctioned goods from a Portuguese company and an Austrian company, with Sibilev acting to coordinate further transport for the export of the goods to Russia. The orders were placed between May 2022 and April 2023. The total value of the goods ordered was nearly €1 million.

8. Judgment of 16 December 2024 – Oleg Osipov was convicted and sentenced to 8 months in prison suspended for a probationary period of 18 months. He was also ordered to pay €13,230, including 100% of the fee earned as part of the sanctioned transactions.

The offences were committed through Osipov providing a brokering service for the export of luxury goods to buyers in Russia between May and July 2023. The goods included electrical goods, phones, alcohol, navigation systems and various automotive parts. Osipov contracted with others to deliver the goods and took a brokering fee for arranging the transactions.

9. Judgment of 14 February 2025 – Demyan Belyakov was convicted and sentenced to 5 years in jail and ordered to pay €8,231 in costs and other penalties. In addition a large volume of goods were confiscated.

The offences were committed through the actual and attempted export to Russia of hundreds of silencers and firearm flash suppressors between February and June 2024.

10. Judgment of 20 February 2025 – Andrei Klychkov was convicted and sentenced to serve two months in prison plus a further period of 2 years and 10 months suspended for a probationary period of 4 years. €5,000 was also confiscated and he was ordered to pay costs of €2,581.

The offences were committed by the attempted export of parts for firearms, to Russia.

11. Judgment of 21 March 2025 – Aleksandr Ivantsov was convicted and sentenced to 4 years, 11 months and 27 days (after deducting 3 days of pre-trial detention) suspended for a probationary period of 5 years and other conditions including a requirement for prior permission to be away from his house for more than 15 days, and permission to leave Estonia. He was also ordered to pay €2,215 and had 70,550 rubles, and other goods, confiscated.

The offence was committed by the attempted export of six pairs of night-vision binoculars.

This case is related to that above for Ruslan Sibilev with Mr Ivantsov being one of the people used to try and physically carry the goods across the border into Russia.

