Estonia – Sanctioned Russian Timber Enforcement

Estonia's Customs has issued information on its current enforcement activity in relation to sanctioned Russian timber.

While noting the use of Kazakhstan, China and Georgia as prominent third countries used for attempts to import Russian timber, Estonian Customs notes:

618 inspections conducted on imported timber;

79 shipments refused entry to Estonia;

100 proceedings based on a fraudulent origin of the timber commenced; and

23 sanctions violations identified.

The release does not identify the outcomes of the 23 identified violations.