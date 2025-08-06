ARTICLE
6 August 2025

Estonia – Sanctioned Russian Timber Enforcement

DM
Duane Morris LLP

Contributor

Estonia International Law
Mark Handley
Estonia's Customs has issued information on its current enforcement activity in relation to sanctioned Russian timber.

While noting the use of Kazakhstan, China and Georgia as prominent third countries used for attempts to import Russian timber, Estonian Customs notes:

  • 618 inspections conducted on imported timber;
  • 79 shipments refused entry to Estonia;
  • 100 proceedings based on a fraudulent origin of the timber commenced; and
  • 23 sanctions violations identified.

The release does not identify the outcomes of the 23 identified violations.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

Authors
Photo of Mark Handley
Mark Handley
