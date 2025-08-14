Estonia – Russian Diplomat Expelled, In Part For Sanctions Violations

The Foreign Ministry of Estonia has issued a press release stating that it has declared a Russian diplomat persona non grata requiring the diplomat to leave Estonia.

The press release stated, in part:

"The diplomat in question has been directly and actively involved in undermining the constitutional order and legal system of Estonia, as well as in dividing Estonian society, contributing to the crimes against the state, including several offences related to sanctions violations. At present, one citizen of the Republic of Estonia has been convicted for carrying out these crimes."

No further information is yet avail;able on the specifics of the alleged violations, or of the conviction of the Estonian national.

