Investigation Into Possible Sanctions Breaches By Professional Football Team

It is being reported that the Portuguese authorities have commenced an investigation into possible sanctions breaches by the football team Benfica.

The allegations relate to player transfers and payments between Benfica and the Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow, which is owned by the sanctioned Russian state-owned railway company RDZ.

The manager of Benfica, Rui Costa, is due to be questioned as part of the investigation.

