Court Judgments Reveal Ongoing Russian Sanctions Investigations For Breaches Of Bank Deposit Cap

In a first for this blog, we can report on sanctions enforcement activity in Portugal.

Three judgments from the Lisbon Court of Appeal reveal ongoing investigations into alleged breaches of the EU's regulation 833/2014.

The judgments are each the dismissal of appeals by anonymised persons who have had bank accounts frozen pending the outcome of the the criminal investigations in question. In each case the investigation appears to be focussed on alleged breaches of regulation 5b of 833/2014 and the €100,000 deposit cap first introduced in February 2022.

The judgments are from: