Postponing The End Of The Regulated Market Implies Changes In The Law

'However, 'in the current regulatory framework, there are no insurmountable constraints that impose a deadline for the extinction of transitional or regulated tariffs. There are recommendations from the European Commission and opinions from the AdC that encourage the transition to the free market. However, these are merely recommendations,' saysBeatriz Navarro, associate lawyer in the Competition and European Union Department at SRS Legal. When contacted, the Ministry of the Environment confirmed that it is working on a legal amendment in order to move forward with this initiative.

SRS Legal points out that the war in Ukraine has caused an unprecedented reduction in the supply of natural gas from Russia to the Member States, jeopardising the security of energy supply of the Union and its Member States, which is the reason for the decision to extend the regulated regime. 'This extension scenario also offers the state an opportunity to adjust, prioritising social and energy

social and energy stability in the short term, while preparing for full liberalisation,' writes Beatriz Navarro. 'The price stability provided can create a more favourable environment for the gradual transition to a liberalised market, mitigating the negative impacts of the transition not only for consumers, but also for operators,' concludes Beatriz Navro. associate lawyer in the Competition and European Union Department.'

