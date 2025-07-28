Denmark – Raids, Arrests And Individuals And Company Charged In Russian Sanctions Prosecution

After press reporting had published allegations that the Danish paint company Flügger may have been continuing to trade with Russian customers via third countries in breach of EU sanctions, on 26 June the National Unit for Special Crime (NSK) conducted raids on the business premises of Flügger, and the homes of the company's CEO and CFO.

The CEO and CFO were arrested as part of the raids, and have both been charged with sanctions offences as has the company itself.

The company has issued a press release confirming the investigation and stating that it has been deceived by distributors in Kazakhstan, Estonia, Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan.

