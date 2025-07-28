ARTICLE
28 July 2025

Denmark – Raids, Arrests And Individuals And Company Charged In Russian Sanctions Prosecution

DM
Duane Morris LLP

Contributor

Duane Morris LLP logo
Duane Morris LLP, a law firm with more than 900 attorneys in offices across the United States and internationally, is asked by a broad array of clients to provide innovative solutions to today's legal and business challenges.
Explore Firm Details
After press reporting had published allegations that the Danish paint company Flügger may have been continuing to trade with Russian customers via third countries in breach of EU sanctions...
Denmark International Law
Mark Handley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

After press reporting had published allegations that the Danish paint company Flügger may have been continuing to trade with Russian customers via third countries in breach of EU sanctions, on 26 June the National Unit for Special Crime (NSK) conducted raids on the business premises of Flügger, and the homes of the company's CEO and CFO.

The CEO and CFO were arrested as part of the raids, and have both been charged with sanctions offences as has the company itself.

The company has issued a press release confirming the investigation and stating that it has been deceived by distributors in Kazakhstan, Estonia, Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

Authors
Photo of Mark Handley
Mark Handley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More