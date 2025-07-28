ARTICLE
28 July 2025

Estonia – Lengthy Custodial Sentence For Sanctions Offences

Estonia International Law
Estonia's Office of the Prosecutor has issued a press release regarding an agreed settlement with Pavel Kapustin convicting him of sanctions offences as well as espionage and supplying false information.

The man was sentenced to 6.5 years' jail and assets valued at €90,000 were confiscated. The press release does not break down the sentence by offence.

The man took orders for luxury goods from Russian customers and arranged for their transport to Russia in breach of the EU's sanctions.

This is the sixth custodial sentence handed down in Estonia for sanctions offences so far this year.

