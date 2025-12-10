ARTICLE
10 December 2025

Further Arrests And Raids Related To Damen Shipping

DM
Duane Morris LLP

Contributor

Duane Morris LLP logo
Duane Morris LLP, a law firm with more than 900 attorneys in offices across the United States and internationally, is asked by a broad array of clients to provide innovative solutions to today's legal and business challenges.
Explore Firm Details
it is now being reported that the raids conducted by FIOD earlier this week (see our earlier post) relate to a new and further investigation into alleged Russian sanctions breaches by Damen Shipping...
Netherlands International Law
Mark Handley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Mark Handley’s articles from Duane Morris LLP are most popular:
  • with readers working within the Property industries
Duane Morris LLP are most popular:
  • within Law Department Performance, Accounting and Audit and Law Practice Management topic(s)

it is now being reported that the raids conducted by FIOD earlier this week (see our earlier post) relate to a new and further investigation into alleged Russian sanctions breaches by Damen Shipping, and that the raids included searches conducted at the home of the former Damen CEO.

This new investigation is said to be unrelated to the ongoing trial in which Damen is being prosecuted for alleged Russian sanctions breaches.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Mark Handley
Mark Handley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More