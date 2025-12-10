Further Arrests And Raids Related To Damen Shipping

it is now being reported that the raids conducted by FIOD earlier this week (see our earlier post) relate to a new and further investigation into alleged Russian sanctions breaches by Damen Shipping, and that the raids included searches conducted at the home of the former Damen CEO.

This new investigation is said to be unrelated to the ongoing trial in which Damen is being prosecuted for alleged Russian sanctions breaches.

