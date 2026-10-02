FDI Screening In Corporate Reorganisations: When Intra-group Share Transfers Are No Longer An Internal Matter

Intra-group reorganisations involving Polish companies in strategic sectors may trigger foreign direct investment screening requirements, even when transactions appear purely technical. Understanding when FDI rules apply to share transfers and corporate restructurings is essential for international investors planning operations in Poland.

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Flagging transactions at the planning stage

Intra-group reorganisations are a routine feature of international corporate group operations. Changing the holding company, transferring shares to another group entity, or setting up a new investment vehicle are usually seen as purely organisational matters. However, if the reorganisation involves a Polish company operating in a strategic sector, this may require careful analysis under foreign direct investment (FDI) screening rules.

A good example is the transfer of shares in a Polish company operating in the critical infrastructure sector – say, one providing cargo-handling services at a strategic seaport – to a newly established holding company based in Luxembourg. Because the direct acquirer is an EU entity, the parties might initially assume that Poland’s FDI rules do not apply. A closer look at the ownership structure, however, may reveal that ultimate control of the group rests with entities outside the European Union, the European Economic Area, or the OECD.

This does not mean the transaction cannot proceed. It only means that the regulatory questions should be factored into the timetable and structured from the outset.

Beyond traditional acquisitions

Although Poland’s FDI regime applies to transactions involving companies in strategic sectors, in practice its reach extends well beyond typical M&A deals. The need for review can also arise in intra-group reorganisations or share transfers, even when these are purely technical from a business standpoint.

For instance, an intra-group transfer of shares in a company operating in a strategic sector may require clearance under Poland’s FDI rules, even though the business’s ultimate owner remains unchanged.

Poland is not unusual in this respect. Most EU member states now have some form of FDI screening mechanism, though their scope and application vary. The fact that a reorganisation does not trigger a filing requirement in one jurisdiction does not automatically mean the same holds true in another.

When identifying the UBO Is not enough

Investors tend to focus mainly on establishing the ultimate beneficial owner (UBO). This is an important part of the analysis, but not always sufficient on its own.

Under Poland’s FDI rules, the entire ownership and control chain matters. Intermediate holding companies, acquisition vehicles, and changes of control several levels above the Polish company can all come under scrutiny.

This means that even when the direct acquirer is based in Germany, Luxembourg, or elsewhere in the EU, the transaction may still warrant further analysis if ultimate control of the group lies with an investor from outside the EU, EEA, or OECD.

No automatic exemption for intra-group reorganisations

International corporate groups regularly set up new holding companies, transfer shares between related entities, and centralise ownership for tax, financial, or corporate reasons. From a business perspective, these are often purely technical steps – the economic owner stays the same.

Poland’s FDI rules, however, contain no blanket exemption for reorganisations of this kind. As a result, even a transaction that leaves the business’s economic owner unchanged may still need to be reassessed for a possible filing obligation.

Practical implications for investors

FDI analysis is best treated as a standard part of transaction planning, alongside tax, corporate, and antitrust considerations. At an early stage, it is worth checking whether the company operates in a sector subject to Poland’s FDI rules, who actually controls the group, and whether the planned reorganisation could trigger a filing requirement.

Identifying such an obligation early enough allows the approval process to be built into the transaction timetable. In many cases, early analysis also makes it possible to shape the deal structure before any documents are signed.

For foreign investors, the key takeaway is simple: a share transfer taking place entirely within a group does not automatically place it outside the scope of Poland’s FDI rules. At the same time, the filing requirement itself should not be seen as a barrier to investment, but merely an element of the transaction process – one that, identified early enough, allows the deal to be planned and carried out safely.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.