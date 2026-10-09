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9 October 2026

Raids And Arrests In Investigation Into Suspected IT Services And High-tech Exports To Russia

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Dutch authorities have arrested two individuals and raided a company suspected of circumventing sanctions by providing prohibited IT services and exporting high-tech goods to Russia. The investigation reveals connections between a Dutch company and Russian entities, including sanctioned banks and military equipment manufacturers, with goods allegedly routed through third countries to support Russia's defense industry.
Netherlands International Law
Mark Handley
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The Dutch Openbaar Ministerie has issued a press release relating to raids and arrests conducted by FIOD today.

Two individuals, a 52-year old Russian and a 50-year old Dutch national were arrested and are in pre-trial detention. The Dutch company of which the Russian national is a shareholder is also listed as a suspect.

The investigation relates to the suspected provision of prohibited IT services and the suspected export of high-tech goods “that can be linked to applications for the Russian defense industry” via a third country.

The Dutch company is said to be linked to a Russian company with clientele that includes “a sanctioned Russian bank, a high-tech software company, and a manufacturer of military helicopters”.

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Mark Handley
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