Sentencing Of Five Individuals Convicted Of Russian Sanctions Offences

Last month we posted regarding the conviction of five individuals for Russian trade sanctions offences by the Hamburg Regional Court.

It is being reported that the sentences have now been handed down.

Of the five individuals, one was given a custodial sentence of four and a half years, and two others were given custodial sentences of three years.

The final two defendants were given suspended sentences.

The offending concerned the shipment of electronic components valued at over EUR850,000 to Russia via third countries such as Hong Kong, China, Armenia and the UAE.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.